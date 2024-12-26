Forestry board urges compliance with bridge, fire protection regulations after Valemount audit

Photo: Canadian Press - file photo

A forestry audit of the Valemount Community Forest Company found while most requirements were followed, some “significant non-compliances” were identified, including some related to wildfire protection, bridge construction and maintenance.

In a news release, the Forestry Practices Board said it audited all activities carried out by the Valemount Community Forest Company between July 1, 2021, and July 28, 2023.

“While the licensee complied with most requirements, the report identifies five significant non-compliances,” the board said. Two of the non-compliances were related to bridge construction and maintenance.

Auditors didn’t have any safety concerns related to the bridges. However, the board noted VCF didn’t have any of the legally-required documents outlining how it would ensure the bridges were safe and structurally sound for industrial use.

The board said bridge construction and maintenance remain a “pervasive issue” in the industry.

“We continue to see licensees fall short of practice requirements for their bridges,” said Keith Atkinson, chair of the board, in a statement.

“This can put the safety of truck drivers and other industrial road users at risk. We encourage all licensees to review professional practice guidelines to ensure they understand when and how to meet these requirements.”

The Forestry Practices Board said auditors found two non-compliances related to wildfire protection. No fuel breaks were created before burning slash piles, and the board noted this resulted in fires spreading outside cut block boundaries.

“It is absolutely critical that forest operators take every precaution when abating fire hazards, especially if they are burning in a high-risk area,” Atkinson said.

According to the report summary, licensees are required to establish a fuel break before burning debris piles, and should ensure on-site sure suppression systems and fire tools are fully functional.