Local politics story of the year: City's Build Kamloops plans progressed as voters approved $275M borrowing proposal

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2024. Today, for our Kamloops politics story of the year, we look at the City of Kamloops’ push to gain headway on ambitious recreation facility plans, launching an alternative approval process and obtaining the community’s approval to borrow up to $275 million for a couple of major projects.

This year, the City of Kamloops was given the green light by voters to borrow up to $275 million to build a performing arts centre, a multi-sheet ice arena, and to make headway on other recreation projects — but a legal challenge launched in October has put some work on pause for now.

It was the largest capital borrowing proposal ever put to city residents, and its approval represented a big step forward for a long-proposed arts centre and other facilities — a moment Kamloops Coun. Mike O’Reilly described as a “generational opportunity.”

“This is something that will impact two, three generations down the road, if we look at Memorial Arena as an example that everybody loves and uses, well, that was built on a vision going back multiple decades ago — and people are still using that,” O’Reilly said.

“These buildings will be used for the better part of 50 to 70 years. And that’s the impact of the legacy that our kids are going to live — and my grandkids and the grandkids beyond them.”

O’Reilly said these types of projects help bind residents together.

"We're not just a city, we are a community — and it provides these spaces for people to to be active and come together.”

AAP announced in June

Working groups brought together by the City of Kamloops spent months brainstorming concepts for recreation facilities as part of the Build Kamloops initiative, which seeks to make headway on priorities laid out in the city’s 2019 recreation master plan.

Meanwhile, Kamloops council agreed to allocate $7 million to finish the validation and design phase for the performing arts centre.

Finally, in a late June council meeting, the city unveiled its plan — to seek approval from voters through an alternative approval process to borrow up to $275 million to build the performing arts centre and an arena multiplex.

Of the total, up to $140 million was earmarked for the two-theatre Kamloops Centre for the Arts, which is planned for a city-owned property at 393 Seymour St.

Up to $125 million would be put towards an arena multiplex in Dufferin, and $10 million would go towards designs for future projects.

A curling centre, an aquatics centre, and an indoor dry floor and field facility were named as the next few Build Kamloops priorities, with the aquatic centre to be located on the North Shore.

Three other projects were also announced — a new seniors centre at 730 Cottonwood Ave., the Parkview Child Care Centre, and an agreement to facilitate repairs and upgrades to an indoor soccer dome at 313 Nishga Way.

The city said it was in a strong financial position to borrow for the projects. The city's plan involved implementing an annual one per cent tax increase from 2025 to 2028, with money being placed into a reserve to help cover borrowing costs.

O’Reilly said the City of Kamloops had its 2019 Recreation Master Plan as the blueprint — a document put together with community and user group input which highlights the need for more facilities as the city grows.

“It wasn't council-led decisions. This was information that we were getting from the user groups and the working groups saying, ‘Hey, this is what we need, and this is how things can work together,’” O’Reilly said.

Results announced, legal challenge filed

The window of time allotted for the AAP stretched out for several weeks during August and early September, and results were announced to fanfare on Sept. 23.

The city received 4,025 forms expressing opposition to borrowing for the arena and 5,802 opposed to borrowing for the performing arts centre — both well short of the threshold required to force a referendum.

While recreation, arts and culture groups were in favour of borrowing and excited by the step forward, some community members held concerns with the counter-petition process and how it was rolled out.

In October, a woman filed a B.C. Supreme Court petition asking a judge to rescind the borrowing bylaws over concerns with the AAP.

The city working groups have been temporarily paused as a result.

“It's taken a little bit of the wind out of the sails, but at the same time, this is the process — and it's playing through the courts as it will,” O’Reilly said.

“Hopefully in the next couple of months, we'll have results from that, and I expect those results will be positive.”

O’Reilly noted those challenging the AAP have said “loud and clear” that it isn’t necessarily the projects themselves they oppose.

“That's a positive right there. It's how we get there,” he said.

“We feel confident we've brought it the best way forward to the taxpayer, the most fiscally responsible way to do that, and using a fully democratic process that's been in place for better part of 60 years.”

O’Reilly himself is facing a separate legal challenge. A petition signed by 10 Kamloops voters was filed in B.C. Supreme Court seeking to have O’Reilly removed from office over an alleged conflict of interest connected to his involvement with the city’s plans to build the arena multiplex.

As far as the Build Kamloops projects are concerned, the councillor says he hopes by this time next year, there will be “shovels in the ground” for the performing arts centre, and shortly afterwards, the multiplex arena development will get underway.

“The city's not getting any smaller. We are very short on these facilities already, and so the sooner, the better that this can be built," he said.