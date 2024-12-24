Xget’tem’ Trail connecting Upper Sahali, downtown reopens as repairs pause over the holidays

Photo: City of Kamloops Xget'tem' Trail.

The City of Kamloops says Xget’tem’ Trail has temporarily reopened as an ongoing erosion repair project pauses over the holidays.

The multi-use path connecting Upper Sahali with the downtown core has seen consistent closures since late October due to the repair work.

“Xget’tem’ Trail will reopen temporarily from Dec. 23 to Jan. 5 as the Lower Springhill Rehabilitation Project breaks for the holidays,” the city said in a social media post.

“The Monday to Friday closure schedule will resume on Jan. 6, 2025, until approximately April 2025.”

Crews are working to repair erosion damage caused to Springhill Creek a decade ago, when a major deluge pounded the city and caused millions of dollars worth of damage.

Springhill Creek serves as the major drainage corridor for Upper Sahali and much of Aberdeen, according to the city.

The work involves upgrading drainage pipes that supply Lower Springhill Creek and placing riprap along portions of the waterway which help slow flow rate and prevent future erosion. Restorative planting will also take place.