251768
250050
Kamloops  

Cheer Fund recipient CSI Kamloops delivered more than 450 gifts to local seniors this year

Delivering Cheer to seniors

- | Story: 524514

Brandi Allen and her team of staff and volunteers have been busy in the past few weeks, dropping off Secret Santa gifts for hundreds of seniors across Kamloops.

Allen, executive director of the Centre for Seniors Information Kamloops, said they delivered 451 packages this year thanks to the community’s generosity.

“Every year, it never ceases to amaze me,” Allen said.

The gifts included soft blankets and other comfort items like slippers, socks, gloves and toques, personal hygiene items like shampoo, soap, lotion and chapstick, and treats like chocolates and cookies.

“I think for most of the people that receive it though, it's not necessarily the gift, it's the idea that somebody thought of them, and then making that connection, that physical and emotional connection with people that are isolated,” Allen said.

“That's such an important part of what we do at CSI, and part of our mandate is to make sure that we can do the best that we can to alleviate isolation, especially in the senior population.”

CSI Kamloops is one of three Kamloops non-profits that will share proceeds raised this year through the BC Interior Community Foundation’s Christmas Cheer Fund.

Allen said this is her 11th year doing the Secret Santa program — and she said she’s come a long way from the days of delivering dozens packages over the Christmas holidays with her kids in the car.

“The biggest takeaway for me every year is I always get people, a majority of the people that are completely blown away that the gift is for them. They're confident that I've made a mistake and that the gift is not for them, and that there's no way that they're supposed to be the recipient,” Allen said.

“Those are the ones that are really heartbreaking for me — there’s always lots of tears on both sides, on those deliveries.”

Allen said she made one memorable delivery about a decade ago to a woman living in a basement suite who had just been through a devastating family tragedy, and she couldn’t believe someone had thought to bring her a gift.

“I talk to her almost every day now,” Allen said.

“She’s part of the family at this point.”

She said she keeps a list of people who particularly need extra support and tries to connect with them as much as she can through the year.

This year, thanks to additional funding — including money provided through the Christmas Cheer Fund — Allen said CSI Kamloops plans to offer mid-year Secret Santa gifts for a “Christmas in July.”

She said this will give her a chance to deliver gifts and provide support to vulnerable people this summer.

“I'm really excited about this Christmas in July,” Allen said.

“It's one thing for me to reconnect with them as often as I can and make these phone calls and keep this connection throughout the year, so that they don't feel like they've been forgotten, but it's also really important to try and reach as far as I can and make sure that I meet as many of them as I possibly can.”

Support the Christmas Cheer Fund: To donate online, click here. You can donate to the Christmas Cheer Fund any time before Dec. 31.

As of Dec. 15, this year's donors include:

All Nations Trust Company $500
Patricia Willis $100
Dorene Radmacher $100
MJL Law Corp. $500
Fulton & Company LLP $650.50
Evan & Wendy Lichlyter $200
Jeanne Callahan $110
Yvonne Reddick Art Studio $500
Susan O'Shaughnessy $300
Anonymous - Canada Helps $100
Alixandria Horwill (in honour of Todd Mason) $100
Katy Michell $110
Anonymous - Canada Helps $23
John Dittrich $50
Marilyn Bartlett $300
Rose Roy $55
Kevin Mihalicz $15
Richard & Terry Taylor $100
Robert Smillie $250
Judy Collinge $50
Pat Davies (in memory of Bill Davies & Thomas Jay Finnen) $200
Bill Rublee $100
TRU - Marketing & Communications $130
Anonymous - Canada Helps $1,500
Kennell's Shoes $64.40
The Ruby Room $50
Alan Bogetti $50
Tracey Mourre $10
Pat Moulton $110
Anonymous - Canada Helps $100
Miriah Oswald $50
Anonymous - Canada Helps (in memory of Mike & Quay Jules) $100
Anonymous - Canada Helps $50
Rick & Maureen Nakashimada $100
Cara Gates $200
Anonymous - Christmas Cheer $5
Joan Robertson $100
Anonymous - Canada Helps $50
Anonymous - Canada Helps $100
Karl Willms $100
Doug Herbert $55
Trina Radford $100
Natalie McNichol $50
Gisela Ruckert $100
Strategic Dynamics $100
Anonymous - Christmas Cheer $216.30
Gordon Harris & Gwen Watson $500
Shirley Stans $100
Linda Barr $100
Tony Ehrlank $1,000
Preceptor Delta Beta Sigma Phi $100
Verita Van Diemen $500
Anonymous - Canada Helps $100
Kathy & Bob Costerton $200
Vivid Orthodontics $2,000
Main Street Clothing Co. Ltd. (in support of the Y Women's Emergency Shelter) $400
Rachel Long $100
Shannon Mitchell $100
Al Bouillon $100
Larry & Brenda Sill $100
Libby Denbigh $40
Alana Frymire $20
Kamloops Krampus Parade $115
Andrew Halvorsen (in support of the Y Women's Emergency Shelter) $100
Diane Mikalishen $40
Cora Jones $1,500
Dean Kopp $25
Lois Hollstedt $250
Christine Cross $250
Gloria Luthe $100
Nathaniel Jackson $100
Andrea Ciccone $50
Surander Singh $100
Diane Jackson $50
Diane Wells $50
Albert & Gaye Morrissette $200
Lisa Lizzi-Davidson & Mike Davidson $20
Lorna McMillan $75
Twyla-Lea Jensen $50
Anonymous - Christmas Cheer $45
Helen Ferguson (in memory of deceased Liddy family members) $50
Bryce Herman $100
Rick Musgrove $100
Heather Bain $20
Shanna Findlay $100
Vic & Sally Mowbray $150
Thrive Clinical Counselling & Consulting (in honour of Jesse's Journey) $80
Pat & Dave McDonald $100
Tish & Eric Schweizer $200
Roger & Elaine Parkes $75
Anonymous - Christmas Cheer $20
Dana Napier $20
Richard, Diane Forde $100
Phil & Cathy Holman $100
Kathryn & Brian Andriashyk (in memory of Verna Wasylnka) $100
D. Anne Wade $50
Anonymous - Christmas Cheer $156
Karen Klassen $250
Philomena Churchill $50
Anonymous - Christmas Cheer $20
Naomi Kaufman $50
Tiffany Hornbeck $25
Jenifer Norwell $40
Regina Bittner-Rothbart $100
Denise Caldwell $50
Chris Town $100
Silvana Rennie $35
Wayne Houston (in memory of Devon Blackmore) $25
Diane Cooper & Tom Stout (in memory of our parents Tom & Gloria Stout, Muriel & Norman Cooper) $100
M. Colleen Stainton $200
Elaine Jephcott (in memory of Lilian Hale) $50
Fratelli Foods $305.60
Sharon Cooley (in memory of Ruth Cooley) $50
McAllister & Howard Clothiers Ltd. $1,000
Marg Montalbetti $500
Arthur & Myrna Bepple $100
Monica Macaulay $100
Anonymous - Christmas Cheer $100
Patti M. Phillips $20
Anonymous - Christmas Cheer $5
Diana Hauser $100
Wilson M. Beck Insurance $250
Anonymous $187.86
Isaiah Ducharme $5
Anonymous $20
Jacques Lam (in memory of Clint Anderson) $100
Sandra Sponaugle (in memory of Ross Millar) $100
Soria & Jesse Harding $50
Teri Young $250
Sacred Grounds Investments Ltd. $400
Chris Nagle $100
Anonymous $61.75
Morelli Chertkow $177
Rosann Dahl $1,000
Tiernan Buchan $50
Lance Weisser $25
Hannah Van Genne $20
Anonymous - Canada Helps $3
Debra McNichol $100
Sonja Bryson $25
Kaz Dufficy $200
Marie Kabus $100
Lance Weisser $20
Joan Hughes $100
Sharon Moore $100
Lyn Lecuyer $25
Ken & Marylyne House $100
Gold Leaf Pastries Ltd. $200
Janet & Spence Bryson $250
Jaana Kastikainen $10
Alan Gozda $250
Tim Webber $20
Brogan Fire & Safety $180
Dianne Jackson $25
Anonymous $31.05
Joslyn Conley $50
Anonymous - Canada Helps $100
Jacquie Brand $50
Anonymous $50
Margo Middleton Waithe $1,000
Lynne Totten $100
Reeve Harrison $37
Anonymous $91.40
Lorrie Smith $25
Bonnie Klohn $20
Fraser Stewart $30
Kathy Kendall $50
Kathy Sinclair $50
Margaret Patten $100
Evelyn Meyer $120
Carly Harding $50
Fearon Blair $50
Anonymous $40
Anonymous - Canada Helps $100
Paddy Harrington $50
Sarah Palmer $50
Brenda & Ian Harding $30
Helen Olson $20
Anonymous $28.75
Ron & Susan Durant $100
Edith Pletzer $100
Wenda Noonan $50
Cam & Aiden Murray $100
IG Wealth Management (Head Office) $405.85
BC Old Time Fiddlers $100
TOTAL TO DATE: $29,064.46

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Kamloops News