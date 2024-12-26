Cheer Fund recipient CSI Kamloops delivered more than 450 gifts to local seniors this year

Photo: Michael Potestio Brandi Allen, CSI Kamloops executive director, started the Operation: Secret Santa program more than a decade ago.

Brandi Allen and her team of staff and volunteers have been busy in the past few weeks, dropping off Secret Santa gifts for hundreds of seniors across Kamloops.

Allen, executive director of the Centre for Seniors Information Kamloops, said they delivered 451 packages this year thanks to the community’s generosity.

“Every year, it never ceases to amaze me,” Allen said.

The gifts included soft blankets and other comfort items like slippers, socks, gloves and toques, personal hygiene items like shampoo, soap, lotion and chapstick, and treats like chocolates and cookies.

“I think for most of the people that receive it though, it's not necessarily the gift, it's the idea that somebody thought of them, and then making that connection, that physical and emotional connection with people that are isolated,” Allen said.

“That's such an important part of what we do at CSI, and part of our mandate is to make sure that we can do the best that we can to alleviate isolation, especially in the senior population.”

CSI Kamloops is one of three Kamloops non-profits that will share proceeds raised this year through the BC Interior Community Foundation’s Christmas Cheer Fund.

Allen said this is her 11th year doing the Secret Santa program — and she said she’s come a long way from the days of delivering dozens packages over the Christmas holidays with her kids in the car.

“The biggest takeaway for me every year is I always get people, a majority of the people that are completely blown away that the gift is for them. They're confident that I've made a mistake and that the gift is not for them, and that there's no way that they're supposed to be the recipient,” Allen said.

“Those are the ones that are really heartbreaking for me — there’s always lots of tears on both sides, on those deliveries.”

Allen said she made one memorable delivery about a decade ago to a woman living in a basement suite who had just been through a devastating family tragedy, and she couldn’t believe someone had thought to bring her a gift.

“I talk to her almost every day now,” Allen said.

“She’s part of the family at this point.”

She said she keeps a list of people who particularly need extra support and tries to connect with them as much as she can through the year.

This year, thanks to additional funding — including money provided through the Christmas Cheer Fund — Allen said CSI Kamloops plans to offer mid-year Secret Santa gifts for a “Christmas in July.”

She said this will give her a chance to deliver gifts and provide support to vulnerable people this summer.

“I'm really excited about this Christmas in July,” Allen said.

“It's one thing for me to reconnect with them as often as I can and make these phone calls and keep this connection throughout the year, so that they don't feel like they've been forgotten, but it's also really important to try and reach as far as I can and make sure that I meet as many of them as I possibly can.”

