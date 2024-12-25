Kamloops, Merritt McDonald's franchises donated $2,000 to local food banks this season

Photo: Contributed Local McDonalds franchisee Brandy Gozda-Sekhon and her team worked to give back to the Kamloops and Merritt communities this year.

McDonald’s restaurants in Kamloops and Merritt provided more than $2,000 worth of food to the two city food banks this holiday season.

According to a news release, local McDonald’s franchise owner Brandy Gozda-Sekhon and her team embarked on a few projects to give back to the community, including the food bank donations.

Gozda-Sekhon held a Toys for Kids initiative, gathering toys and monetary donations to support the hospital. She also took part in the Basics for Babies campaign, gathering baby formula, diapers and other items for newborns and young children to support the local food bank with a drive-thru activity.

The teams in Merritt and Kamloops have been busy throughout 2024, engaging with the community in events, sports and arts fundraisers — including $35,844 for sports teams and athletics programming.