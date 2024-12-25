Kamloops artist created prints using salvaged piece of Red Bridge piling

Photo: Casey Macaulay A Kamloops artist has created a series of prints from a salvaged piece of the Red Bridge.

A Kamloops artist has created a series of prints made with a salvaged wood piling from the historic Red Bridge, donating part of the proceeds local charities.

Casey Macaulay, a forester, has been making prints using rings cut from trees in wildfire-damaged areas since 2021.

After the Red Bridge burned down in a suspected arson in September, Macaulay said a friend of his, who was able to obtain a piece of the debris before it was taken away for disposal, suggested using it for his art.

“It totally fits in with the type of work that I do — I just didn't think of it before he did,” Macaulay told Castanet Kamloops.

The artist started creating prints from tree rounds after the devastating 2021 wildfire season. He said he thought he could find some blocks from interesting trees to practice with — but the resulting pieces turned into “a story about wildfires and recovery and memories.”

“Once I saw that that's how it was landing with people, that’s just the way that I portrayed my work from then on, was going to different wildfire areas, finding interesting trees, and then printing them,” he said.

To create his prints, Macaulay cuts tree rounds, and then sands and levels the pieces to get the pieces smooth. Then, he burns and scrapes the block, which makes the tree rings stand out. He uses the piece like a stamp, hand pressing paper to the blocks.

Macaulay said he was interested commemorating the Red Bridge by creating a unique series of prints, capturing part of Kamloops’ history while also giving back to the community.

The Red Bridge was first built in 1887, connecting Kamloops with the Tk’emlups reserve. The structure that was destroyed in September was the third version of the bridge, built in 1936.

Macaulay said the Red Bridge was a landmark. Residents have driven over it, walked under it in Pioneer Park, and others have childhood memories of jumping off the historic structure.

“To me, it’s more of a visual landmark that's now gone, and it's part of history that we won't see again, because obviously we're not going to build a bridge like that again,” he said.

“So it's kind of an era, a bygone era that it represents, and part of Kamloops’ history and lore. I think also just the way it went out was kind of shocking — like it was a big incident. In some ways, the way it went out even makes it more of an epic landmark.”

He has created a limited series of 150 prints in red ink on white 18-inch square paper, and a few on earthy-toned 22-inch cotton paper.

The prints are being sold through the artist's website. Macaulay said 30 per cent of the project revenue will go to funds administered by the BC Interior Community Foundation.

BCICF operates the Christmas Cheer Fund, which this year is supporting the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Centre for Seniors Information Kamloops’ Secret Santa Program and BGK Journey Fund.