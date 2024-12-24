Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP looks back on triumphs, challenges in Ottawa

Photo: Michael Potestio Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo is looking forward to an election in 2025 and looking back on a number of accomplishments from the opposition side of the aisle in 2024.

The rookie MP and member of the Official Opposition Conservative Party intends to run for a second term next year, which comes with a fixed election date in October — or a months-earlier campaign if a promised non-confidence motion from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is successful when the House of Commons sits next.

Caputo will be running in the newly formed Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola riding that will replace Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo. The new riding loses the large neighbourhoods of Dallas and Valleyview, part of downtown and Upper Sahali, as well as the 100 Mile House area, but gains towns such as Ashcroft, Merritt, Lytton and Lillooet.

Looking back on his third year in office, Caputo said his number one accomplishment in 2024 was seeing a private members bill he drafted receive Royal Assent.

The bill will change the term child porn in the criminal code and in court proceedings to child sex abuse materials in 2025. Caputo says the new term better reflects the nature of the crime.

Also in 2024, Caputo took on a bigger role as a critic of Canada's corrections system, producing numerous YouTube videos and raising concerns in the House of Commons over prison issues, including the living conditions of serial rapist and murderer Paul Bernardo this past February.

Another accomplishment Caputo is proud of this year is taking on the role as interim shadow minister for public safety.

As for his biggest challenge of the year, Caputo said it has been helping his constituents that are down and out — whether they are victims of crime, experiencing a lack of affordability or have been unable to find housing.

"The most difficult part of my job is when I cannot assist someone to the degree I would like to," Caputo said.

Overall from Ottawa, Caputo said the number one story from 2024 is probably the resignation of deputy prime minister and finance minister Chrystia Freeland earlier this month.

"Having the finance minister resign on the day of the fall economic statement — and by way of a letter that pulls no punches in calling out her boss in being a poor economic steward — is really unprecedented," Caputo said.

It's the reason why there may be an early election next year, as Freeland's resignation led to fresh calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down, including from Singh who said he will introduce a confidence motion in January after having kept the minority Liberals in power since 2021.