Local crime story of the year: Red Bridge arson remains a mystery as cleanup operation nears end

Castanet is revisiting its top stories of an eventful 2024. Today for our Kamloops crime story of the year, we look back on the arson that claimed the historic Red Bridge, reducing a landmark to smouldering rubble. Police continue to search for suspects while the province weighs its rebuilding options.

The process to remove the remains of the Red Bridge is nearly complete, and police continue to search for who might be responsible for burning down the historic structure in 2024.

The 88-year-old wooden truss bridge was destroyed overnight on Sept. 19 in an apparent arson that saw the bridge fully engulfed in flames and crash into the waters of the South Thompson River.

The cleanup of debris and removal of pilings from the river continued throughout the remainder of the year and kept Pioneer Park closed to the public. That work is now nearing completion, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI).

Steve Sirett, MOTI executive director for the Southern Interior, said the cleanup will continue through the winter months of 2025.

"I would say the cleanup is about 70 per cent complete," Sirett said.

"Still some portions of the bridge to pull out of the river on the north side, and some cleanup of the beach and removal of some of the works we did there, but still on track to be done later in the winter."

Sirett said water levels remain unchanged from what was reported back on Oct. 10 when the Ministry of Environment advised no further updates would be issued unless water quality deteriorated.

He said residents may have seen what appear to be four new pilings pushed into the river, but those are just temporary structures in place to support a pad propping up the crane being used to take out leftover bridge piers.

There is just one final pier that needs to be removed from the river.

Sirett said the removed debris has been tested for contamination levels to ensure it is safe to be disposed and sent to a landfill.

Investigators hope to zero in on suspects

Meanwhile, Kamloops RCMP continue to investigate and pour over what was an extensive search for surveillance footage in an attempt to find a suspect.

"Police have been investigating thoroughly," said RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

Evelyn said investigators conducted extensive canvassing for video footage. Police have interviewed witnesses, the scene was examined by fire investigators, and the forensic testing of items collected from the scene is still ongoing.

"The investigation is far from done," Evelyn said, adding police will continue to follow up on leads and request information from the public.

Evelyn said police are still trying to identify a suspect or suspects, depending on how many people were involved in the crime.

There is no timeline for a completion of the investigation.

"Every investigation is unique," Evelyn said. "There's there's different elements in every single investigation — this one is no different — so to give a timeline or even an estimate, it's just not possible."

The Red Bridge burned down at about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 19, two days after another fire below the south end of the span temporarily closed the bridge. Evelyn said whether or not those two fires are connected is still being investigated.

Footage helped pinpoint suspected origin

Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc said fire investigators were tasked with determining cause and origin of the Sept. 19 fire, which was difficult since most of the evidence had burned and collapsed.

He said investigators relied on footage and pictures helped pinpoint where they believe the fire started, and then quickly worked to determine it was suspiciously set.

He said the fire appeared to have started around the decking or just under the decking at the end of the first, southernmost span located towards the middle of the bridge.

There weren't many eyewitness accounts of the fire other than what firefighters themselves saw when they arrived on scene, but there was an extensive amount of footage gathered, Uzeloc said.

Once determined to be suspicious, Uzeloc said the now criminal investigation was quickly handed to the RCMP, with KFR being at the ready to assist with any fire-related questions police may have going forward.

Gone in minutes

The Red Bridge fire was initially called in as a possible landscape fire, but crews en route quickly saw that wasn't the case, and the flames took down most of the bridge within minutes, Uzeloc told Castanet.

"By the time the first crews arrived on scene at the Red Bridge, the first span had already dropped into the water — burned through and collapsed — and shortly after they arrived, a second span dropped in," Uzeloc said.

"The fire was already moving very fast and had burned through the structural integrity of the bridge within the first seven minutes of us being en route."

Uzeloc said old wooden bridges tend to contain flammable creosote-based wood preservers that, when combined with dry, old wood, can make for a fast-moving forward.

"Any type of accelerants that may have been used would have just enhanced that rapidness of the burning," Uzeloc said, noting the fire appeared to be deliberately set.

He said crews positioned themselves on both the north and south sides of the bridge and tried to extinguish what they could, noting most of the bridge fell into the water and the debris continued to smoulder for days after the fire.

Uzeloc said the southernmost span fell into the river first, with the middle and then the northernmost spans following suit into the river.

Cultural significance

Uzeloc told Castanet the fire department remains at the ready to continue supporting the RCMP’s investigation in 2025. He noted the loss of the bridge has had myriad impacts on Kamloops.

“It was a bridge that was used quite frequently for people to access that part of the business community over on Tk'emlúps, and so, obviously, there's going to be impacts," Uzeloc said.

"There's [also] a lot of people that [recognize] the iconic of that bridge ...There's definitely a cultural and a historical and community impact of losing that bridge on everyone."

He said the Ministry of Transportation has also ruled the loss of the Red Bridge as an estimated $25 million loss.

Planning process underway

The province has issued a request for qualifications to begin the planning process as it considers next steps in a rebuilding of the bridge.

In a news release issued earlier this month, the province said a request for qualifications that was recently issued will “guide the assessment of potential options and recommendations to ensure that traffic flow, multi-modal connectivity and safety are effectively supported in the region.”

The word "rebuild" was absent from the release, but Premier David Eby pledged shortly after it burned that the Red Bridge would be reconstructed. His comments came just before the writ dropped on the provincial election campaign.

"Yes, absolutely — we're going to be replacing that bridge," Eby told Castanet on Sept. 20.

A request for qualifications is a step sometimes used in procurement as a pre-screening for potential bidders.

Built in 1936, the Red Bridge was a narrow, load-restricted structure for passenger vehicles and pedestrians. Its lanes measured 2.7 metres wide — significantly more confined than the standard lane width of 3.5 metres.

It was the third iteration of the bridge to be constructed at that location, with the first being built in 1887.