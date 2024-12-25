Kamloops volunteers build outdoor ice rink at Lac Le Jeune

Photo: Sandi Vyse The Kamloops Long Blades' Sandi Vyse and volunteers with the Kamloops Outdoor Skating Association have cleared off an outdoor ice rink at Lac Le Jeune.

A small, dedicated group of volunteers gathered at Lac Le Jeune Saturday, using shovels and an ATV to clear snow from the frozen lake surface to build an outdoor skating rink.

“We shovelled for about five or six hours to get the thing ready to go,” Kamloops Long Blades coach Sandi Vyse said.

“We were just about done shovelling [and] a dad and kids show up with their skates and sticks ready to roll — so it doesn't take long once you build it for people to find it.”

Vyse and volunteers with the Kamloops Outdoor Skating Association have created outdoor rinks at Inks Lake in past winters. This season, they decided to make a move to Lac Le Jeune due to more favourable ice conditions and temperatures.

“We had a hard time getting really good ice at Inks, and then also just the fact that when we drove by it, it wasn't even fully frozen by the looks of it — and there's nice, thick ice up at Lac Le Jeune,” she said.

Vyse said Lac Le Jeune Resort was also enthusiastic about having the outdoor skating rink set up near the property this year. The resort reopened this year under the ownership of former Tourism Kamloops CEO Monica Dickenson and Vivek Sharma, former CEO of Fairmont Hot Springs.

“The people they talked to within the actual community there were quite keen on it as well. So it just seems like a good fit,” Vyse said.

The outdoor skating rink is located to the west of Lac Le Jeune resort. Vyse said it’s a good size for recreational skating.

“We might build more if we get ambitious as time goes on,” Vyse said, adding the Kamloops Outdoor Skating Association is also considering making a surface with boards for ice hockey.

“That might be something that will still come, but it's all so weather dependent and volunteer dependent. It’s just how many people you can get out there with shovels willing to work and then to maintain it afterwards, too.”

She said people visiting the outdoor rink should wear good footwear, as they will need to walk through snow, some of it slushy, to get to the cleared ice.

Skaters should also keep their eyes open for imperfections on the natural surface.

“Just get out there and enjoy the the ice — and hopefully we'll have a beautiful winter,” Vyse said.