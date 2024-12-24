BCICF Christmas Cheer Fund gets a big boost from Victoria Street businesses

Photo: Castanet David from McAllister and Howard Clothiers (left), Shannon Mitchell from Castanet Kamloops (centre) and Mario from Fratelli Foods (right) with a cheque made out to the BC Interior Community Foundation. Victoria Street businesses donated more than $3,000 to BCICF's Christmas Cheer Fund this December.

Merchants in the 200-block of Victoria Street contributed more than $3,000 to the Christmas Cheer Fund after holding a special two-day shopping event earlier this month.

In the first week of December, these local businesses offered entertainment, Christmas treats and sales while helping to raise money for the BC Interior Community Foundation’s Christmas Cheer Fund.

This year, money raised through the holiday fundraiser will support three local organizations.

These include the Centre for Seniors Information Kamloops and its Secret Santa program, which puts gifts under Christmas trees for low-income seniors.

Recipients also include the BGC Kamloops Journey Fund, which helps families impacted by trauma, and the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, which offers refuge for women and children escaping violence.

Donations for the Christmas Cheer Fund are still being accepted.

To donate online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can be made in person at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St., until noon on Christmas Eve. The office reopens on Jan. 2.

Cash or cheque donations can also be dropped off at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St., from 9 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve. The office reopens on Friday, Dec. 27.