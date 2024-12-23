Local collaboration sees 455 hams delivered to Kamloops Food Bank in time for Christmas

Photo: BCLC More than 450 hams were donated to the Kamloops Food Bank thanks to a partnership between BCLC, Gateway Casinos, Save-On-Foods and the City of Kamloops.

More than 450 hams will be delivered to Kamloops community members in need of a festive meal this Christmas thanks to a holiday collaboration.

In a news release, BCLC said it partnered with Gateway Casinos, Save-On-Foods and the City of Kamloops to provide the Kamloops Food Bank with 455 hams.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of clients year over year, and we rely on donations from our community,” said Bernadette Siracky, president and CEO of Kamloops Food Bank, in a statement.

Siracky added the food bank is grateful to receive support from these groups this Christmas season.

“With this donation, we can help people enjoy a festive dinner with their loved ones," she said.

Volunteers from BCLC, Gateway Casinos, Save-On-Foods and the City of Kamloops visted the Kamloops Food Bank on Dec. 19 and 20 to deliver the hams.

“At BCLC, we wanted to do something really special this winter and work with our casino service providers, like those at Gateway Casinos, to make a real impact in communities across B.C.,” said Jordan O’Genski, BCLC’s manager of social purpose and stakeholder engagement.

“We wanted to do more to spark that vitally important sense of human connection, especially at this time of year.”