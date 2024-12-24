251655
Prize pack handed out to winner of this year's Christmas in Kamloops contest

Reader wins Christmas prize

Christmas came early for a Castanet reader who was selected as the lucky winner of this year’s Christmas in Kamloops contest.

Helen stopped by Castanet Kamloops this week to pick up her prize — an assortment of gifts, including a $500 cheque from Brendan Shaw Real Estate and $220 worth of Kami the Fish merchandise from the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce.

The prize pack also included gift certificates from a number of other local businesses, including Simply Cakes, Mad Genius Designs, Well and Able IntegratedHealth, Mediterraneo, Pineapple Planners, Pita Pit and Master Jeh's Taekwondo.

