Prize pack handed out to winner of this year's Christmas in Kamloops contest

Photo: Castanet Helen (centre) picked up the Christmas in Kamloops prize pack from Castanet Kamloops general manager Shannon Mitchell (L) and Monique from Brendan Shaw Real Estate (R).

Christmas came early for a Castanet reader who was selected as the lucky winner of this year’s Christmas in Kamloops contest.

Helen stopped by Castanet Kamloops this week to pick up her prize — an assortment of gifts, including a $500 cheque from Brendan Shaw Real Estate and $220 worth of Kami the Fish merchandise from the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce.

The prize pack also included gift certificates from a number of other local businesses, including Simply Cakes, Mad Genius Designs, Well and Able IntegratedHealth, Mediterraneo, Pineapple Planners, Pita Pit and Master Jeh's Taekwondo.