Kamloops Mounties urge partygoers to plan ahead for safe rides home this holiday season

Photo: RCMP

Kamloops Mounties are reminding everyone this holiday season to plan a safe ride home.

In a news release, the Kamloops RCMP traffic services department said those enjoying holiday parties should ensure they have a designated driver, taxi or ride share available, or use public transit or services like Operation Red Nose to improve roadway safety.

Police in partnership with ICBC have been conducting enhanced sobriety checks since Dec. 1 to help keep impaired drivers off roadways.

This year's initiative included the use of digital mobile signboards placed throughout the city, reminding residents of the enforcement efforts and the importance of planning ahead.

Police says their Holiday CounterAttack will continue into the New Year.

“There’s lots of time to plan ahead for holiday gatherings and New Year’s parties,” said Cpl. Wayne Chung of the Kamloops municipal traffic unit in the release.

“You’re already seeing road checks occurring, do the right thing by making responsible driving decisions this holiday season.”

Enforcement efforts occur at all hours of the day and on all kinds of roadways, including major routes and backroads, Chung said.

"When approaching a road check, drivers are requested to please have their license and insurance ready to present to an officer in order to keep traffic moving smoothly," he said.

The frequency of consuming alcohol and drugs is more prevalent during the holiday season, which can lead to more impaired drivers, he added.

“Every CounterAttack shift we have removed impaired drivers from the roadway, which illustrates you just how many people are taking chances and making choices that can lead to extremely devastating and preventable tragedies,” Chung said.

Contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 or 911 to report impaired driving.