TRU Wildfire initiative hires new leadership and innovative school takes shape

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University’s Wildfire initiative is starting to take shape, after new leadership was hired and programs have now been given the green light from the ministry.

When TRU’s Wildfire Centre was announced in April, the province said the “first-of-its-kind” centre would put wildfire training, education, research and innovation together under the same banner — in the same city as the headquarters of the BC Wildfire Service.

In November, TRU hired Dinyar Minocher as the new director of research, innovation and education for TRU Wildfire and Quentin Nelson as the associate director of training, according to a report brought before the university’s board of governors earlier this month.

Recruitment had been ongoing since June. The positions will be based at the university’s Kamloops campus.

“The positions were created to lead the development of comprehensive infrastructure within TRU Wildfire, to support world-leading research, education, training and innovation,” the report states.

Training to start next year?

Shannon Wagner, TRU's vice-president of research, told the board seven acres of land have been set aside for multiple buildings that will be used in the “TRU Wildfire district.”

Wagner said “timely and relevant” research conducted out of the school would inform and update wildfire training it plans to do in partnership with BC Wildfire Service.

“We haven’t developed all of the systems yet,” Wagner said. “One of the things we would like to do is in the professional development, continuing education, it will presumably range from everything from very basic training right up to very advanced training.”

The first training opportunities with an updated curriculum are anticipated to be ready for the fall of 2025, according to the TRU Wildfire website.

Programs get approval

Five new certificates and a diploma were also approved by the ministry’s degree quality assessment board in early December.

“The salaries have been allocated, and faculty recruitment is underway,” TRU provost Gillian Balfour said.

When the programs received senate approval in October, it was said two additional arts and science bachelor degree programs could take up to 18 months to receive approval from the ministry.

Wagner said the programs, alongside graduate programs, would latter into each other. It would be the first wildfire discipline program in Canada.

To bridge tech, research and training

She said TRU’s Institute for Wildfire Science, Adaptation and Resiliency that was established a year ago will serve as the research arm of the initiative and is being led by Dr. Mike Flannigan, a professor, Canadian research chair and world-renowned wildfire expert.

She said the institute will focus on wildfire research in four areas, wildfire science, Indigenous fire stewardship and climate resiliency, community and social resiliency, and health and wellness.

“All of these different types of topics, including, how do we effectively bring the knowledge that exists in indigenous communities for millennia into Western ways of working with wildfire?” she said.

Wagner said the centre will harness technological advancements in industry and research being done in academia.

“There’s multiple people creating structure protection units, pumps, all of these different kinds of things,” she said.

“From the innovation front that’s kind of our first priority, is to start to try and help sort through some of those pieces and fugue out how do we make sense of all of the innovation in this space?”

When it was announced, the province said more than 1,000 workshops will be offered per year by 2028-29 — expected to translate into 10,000 course registrations for TRU and new courses could launch as early as 2025.