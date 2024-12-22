Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt to temporarily close emergency department Monday

Photo: Castanet

The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt will be closed for a 25 hour period starting Monday.

In a statement, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable at the hospital from 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23 until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

IH said patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during the closure and all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.

IH did not provide a reason why the ER was temporarily closing.

The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital has faced multiple temporary closures over the past year due to staffing issues, most recently on Nov. 22.