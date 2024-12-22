251680
Kamloops  

Vehicle crash snarls traffic on Highway 1 in Kamloops

Crash snarls Hwy 1 traffic

A vehicle incident on Highway 1 has snarled traffic in Kamloops Sunday evening.

DriveBC said the vehicle incident occurred west of Valleyview Dr. and is affecting traffic in both directions.

According to DriveBC, crews were en route to fix the centre barrier that had been damaged in the incident.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

