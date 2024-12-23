Environment calls for a wet Christmas with above seasonal temperatures

Environment Canada is calling for above seasonal temperatures this week, which means chances of a Christmas remains unlikely this year in Kamloops.

Meteorologist Gary Lee said temperatures this week will be well above the seasonal average of a high of -1 C and a low of -7 C.

The forecast for Monday calls for winds gusting up to 40 km/h in the morning and a daytime high of 3 C and a low of 0 C.

“There's a 60 per cent chance of shower for the overnight hours of Monday to Tuesday, and then clear up during the during the day of Tuesday,” Lee said.

Christmas Eve on Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6 C. Clear skies are anticipated at night with a low of -3 C.

Christmas Day is expected to be wet, with a 40 per cent chance of showers forecast alongside a high of 3 C. With temperatures dipping to 1 C during the night, rain showers or flurries can be expected.

Boxing Day will see a high of 6 C during the day and periods of snow or rain are expected. Cloudy skies and a low of 1 C are forecast that night.

Friday will see cloudy skies with a high of 5 C and a low of 1 C.

Cloudy skies and a high of 3 C are forecast to continue over the weekend.