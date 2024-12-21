Kamloops high school hoopers close out Fulton Cup, crown new city champions

Photo: Tyler Lowey The Sa-Hali Sabres steamrolled the South Kam Titans 93-34 on Friday night to earn their eighth senior girls' Fulton Cup crown.

The Tournament Capital Centre turned into the Blowout Capital Centre on Friday night as the curtain closed on the 27th edition of the Fulton Cup, where four different schools earned the title best in town.

For three days, the city’s marquee high school basketball tournament saw every Kamloops-based program square off against only each other.

Many of the teams never cross paths outside the tournament because they compete in different divisions based on school size.

Sabres too much for Titans

In what might one day be described as a passing-of-the-torch moment in Kamloops girls’ high school hoops, the Sa-Hali Sabres cooked the South Kam Titans 93-34 to capture their eighth Fulton Cup title.

The lethal combination of stifling defence and offensive efficiency saw the Sabres knock off the reigning AAA Girls' B.C. High School Basketball bronze medalists.

“Tonight was a good win for us. It shows others as we head into the holiday season that we mean business,” said Sabres head coach Jody Vosper.

The Sabres entered the championship tilt second in the province, with the younger Titans as the No. 7 seed.

Feron Wallace did her best to keep the Titans in it in the first half, as she dialed up a pair of three pointers in the first quarter and kept attacking in the second. By halftime, she had registered 15 of South Kam’s 19 points.

“We lost Feron on defence a few times in the first half and gave her too many open looks. We adjusted in the second half and did a better job to locate her at all times,” Vosper said.

Grade 11 guard Iyin Aina turned up the defence on Wallace in the second quarter, intercepting a pass and taking it to the rack. Wallace ended the game 18 points.

Aina was all over the court on both sides of the ball, blocking shots, grabbing rebounds and got the Sabres running.

“Iyin was the energizer bunny out there for us. She was so aggressive all night long,” said Vosper.

Flanked by Neva Nogic and Isabel Philips, the Sabres put the clamps on the Titans.

Nogic was named player of the game with 22 points, as Phillips chipped in with 20 of her own.

“Neva did a great job communicating and getting us to where we needed to be on defence and Izzy made great passes all night to find open shooters. This was one of those nights where everything was going in for us,” Vosper said.

The Sabres resume regular season action in the New Year when they head to Vernon the fifth-ranked Vernon Panthers on Jan. 10.

Whundas wallop Sa-Hali

The Sa-Hali senior boys got to experience the other end of the blowout spectrum when they got whacked 101-53 by the Westsyde Whundas.

Cason Scott led the charge for Westsyde, outscoring the Sabres 16-11 on his own in the first quarter.

His pregame dunk display carried over into the game, where he ran rim to rim — blocking shots on one end and two-hand cramming on the other to finish with 29 points. Frontcourt running mate Kiyo Brown was also solid with 10 points.

It was never in doubt for the Whundas. They finished the three-game tournament with an average margin of victory of 56.3 points.

After the game, Westsyde head coach Ryan Porter praised Brown for his hard work.

“Kiyo has always practised very hard and focused on fundamentals and footwork,” he said.

"We call him the post game God, as he uses fakes for days to hammer other guys in the post."

Porter said Westsyde’s recent success is the result of work that’s been ongoing for years on Bebek Road.

“This tourney showed me that the hard work and development that we have done with these guys for years has paid off,” he said.

"As a result of keeping two teams for a long time so that all these kids could get practice and game time in, we now have one really deep and talented team."

The Whundas enter the holiday break as the No. 5 seed in the AA Boys' B.C. High School Basketball rankings, having put together a 13-0 record while earning four tournament titles.

In the new year, they will be tested more often, as their schedule features more games against ranked opponents, including a clash with the No. 2 Summerland Rockets on Jan. 10.

Valleyview, Norkam victorious

The junior division championship games were more competitive, but still saw the eventual winners pull away after halftime.

The Valleyview Vikes captured the junior girls' division with a 47-34 win over the Titans and the Norkam Saints beat the Sabres 76-62 to earn the junior boys' division banner.