Kamloops RCMP detachment stretched for evidence storage space, manager says

Photo: KTW file photo.

The overburdened Kamloops RCMP building on Battle Street has hit capacity for its staff, and administrative personnel say finding space to store thousands of police exhibits is also becoming a challenge.

Alisha Beday, municipal support services manager for the detachment, said so far, staff have been able to clear space to make way for more exhibits.

She said the team is working with the city's capital projects division, and she's hopeful some options for the building will be presented before council in the new year.

"We are crossing our fingers and hopeful that, potentially, with a new build or a renovation, that we'll be able to gain more space — because with the exhibits, it's not something that we can stop taking," Beday said. "We do have to make sure we are able to do that to support the RCMP in their ongoing investigations.”

The RCMP building at Sixth Avenue and Battle Street has been identified as well over capacity for years, with a fall 2024 report from city staff calling this a “significant challenge.”

RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told Castanet Kamloops in January that 150 employees are working out of the building, which was designed to accommodate a maximum of 85 people.

City council had previously allocated $4.75 million to complete detailed design work for an expansion of the Battle Street building. Two proposed renovation options were discussed at a committee meeting last fall, priced at $96 million and $77 million.

While presenting at council’s safety and security committee meeting in late November, Beday said municipal support services was “rapidly running out of storage space” for exhibits in the Battle Street building.

She said the number of exhibits received by municipal support services has been steadily increasing. A report prepared for the committee meeting said as of the end of September, there were 17,496 exhibits in the detachment's inventory — up from 13,717 counted in 2022.

Beday told Castanet Kamloops that anything officers seize over the course of an investigation would be considered an exhibit. These can range from smaller items like electronic devices and clothing to larger things like tools and generators. Seized weapons and controlled substances are also exhibits.

She said they also store found property like bikes — which take up quite a bit of space.

Municipal support services staff make sure exhibits are categorized, stored and managed properly, adhering to strict storage guidelines. Items could be returned to their rightful owners or destroyed upon RCMP direction — or held on to for a length of time.

“With some particular exhibits, there is a little bit of a flow in terms of they come in and out,” Beday said.

“A lot of times, depending on what the exhibit has been seized for, if the investigation is ongoing for years — and even once an investigation is concluded — there are policies as well that we may have to hold on to a particular exhibit for X amount of time.”

During the committee meeting, Coun. Dale Bass asked Beday what happens once staff reach the point when they’ve used “every square inch of the building.”

Beday said they aren’t at that point yet — but they are exploring their options.

“We've managed to clear some more space, but we will run out of space, and we'll have to explore other options, potentially off site,” Beday replied.

She told Castanet Kamloops the exhibit officer helps the team keep on top of their space needs, but if they find they are reaching capacity, they will work closely with the RCMP to find additional storage places.

“Because of the complexity of it, we have to be very cautious in terms of where they would go,” Beday said.

“We're not there yet — we're definitely hoping that we don't get there.”

She said with respect to the RCMP building in general, there is a “definite need for more space,” especially as the detachment continues to grow.

The city’s 2025 provisional budget includes a little over $1 million for five new RCMP officers, and the 50-person team of municipal support staff will also see future growth.

“We’ve outgrown it,” Beday said, referencing the Battle Street building.

“Working closely with capital projects will definitely help us to be able to move forward and be able to continue to grow in the future, to ensure that we can help with our community, make sure that we can provide the service the community deserves.”

Matt Kachel, the city’s infrastructure delivery divisional manager, could not be reached for comment about any forthcoming expansion or renovation options by deadline.