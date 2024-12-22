Police seek car stolen after owner left it running in Sahali parking lot

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties are on the lookout for a Honda Accord that was stolen on Summit Drive after its owner left it running in a parking lot.

According to police, the car was stolen at about 7 p.m. from a lot in the 1200-block of Summit Drive.

“The driver was away from the vehicle for approximately 15 minutes,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

The vehicle is described as a 2010 gold Honda Accord with B.C. plates WE3 60E.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.