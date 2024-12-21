Underground Market organizers planning more downtown Kamloops events

Photo: Kristen Holliday Underground Market organizers Kanda James (middle) and Stephanie Moore (right) say their Christmas market is the first of many upcoming events they hope to hold in the downtown Kamloops space. Click here to view gallery Photo: Kristen Holliday Photo: Kristen Holliday Photo: Castanet

Organizers of a new artisan market in downtown Kamloops say their Christmas launch is just the beginning of a series of events.

The festive Underground Market was held on Friday evening at 340 Victoria St. Organizers said about 50 vendors took part.

“As vendors, we're always looking for a better place to showcase our products and our services away from the weather. So coming to the underground market gives a more secure, enjoyable space to do some local shopping,” said Premium Tallow’s Kanda James, a market organizer.

Underground Market is also operated by Stephanie Moore, who runs Cowgirl Shet, and Charlene LaCombe from Heavenly Body Bliss.

The trio are planning on organizing a year-round underground market with vendors, events and workshops, hoping to host one or two events per week.

“We're trying to get the community more involved, because we have a really cool space, and to make Kamloops just a little more funner,” James said.