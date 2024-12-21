Underground Market organizers planning more downtown Kamloops events

Organizers of a new artisan market in downtown Kamloops say their Christmas launch is just the beginning of a series of events.
The festive Underground Market was held on Friday evening at 340 Victoria St. Organizers said about 50 vendors took part.
“As vendors, we're always looking for a better place to showcase our products and our services away from the weather. So coming to the underground market gives a more secure, enjoyable space to do some local shopping,” said Premium Tallow’s Kanda James, a market organizer.
Underground Market is also operated by Stephanie Moore, who runs Cowgirl Shet, and Charlene LaCombe from Heavenly Body Bliss.
The trio are planning on organizing a year-round underground market with vendors, events and workshops, hoping to host one or two events per week.
“We're trying to get the community more involved, because we have a really cool space, and to make Kamloops just a little more funner,” James said.