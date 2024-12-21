Xbox consoles, remote-control cars among items stolen in burglary at North Kamloops home, police say

Photo: Castanet

Electronics and remote-control cars were among the haul taken by thieves last weekend when a North Kamloops home was burgled, police say.

According to Mounties, a resident of a home on Berkley Place said they were gone for about an hour on the evening of Dec. 13.

“[They] returned less than an hour later to find Xbox consoles and remote-control trucks stolen from the residence,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police at 250-828-3000.