A Way Home Kamloops' Campout to End Youth Homelessness raises $55K, with more time left to reach $200K goal

Photo: A Way Home Kamloops photo People gathered outside for the eighth annual Campout to End Youth Homelessness on Dec. 13.

The eighth annual Campout To End Youth Homelessness fundraiserlast week raised more than $55,000 — coming up well short of its lofty $200,000 goal, but there’s still time to donate.

A Way Home Kamloops announced the total in a Facebook post earlier this week, noting donations can still be made until Jan. 17th at awayhomekamloops.com.

“Much gratitude to Gayle Frank and the St'at'imc Bear Dancers for joining us with the honouring ceremony for Jeremy. Huge thanks to all of the Campout committee and AWHK staff, to the youth who spoke on their experiences and to Evan Christian for talking about the mural at Katherine's Place. Huge thanks to the camper teams from Urban Systems, Team Katherine, Kelson Group and Acres, and to all the other teams and individual campers. You are a strong and passionate bunch,” the social media post reads.

AWHK has hosted the event each December since 2017.

The campout involves participants sleeping outside on a mid-December night while hearing stories from youth who have been homeless to learn what it is like.

This year’s fundraising goal is a loftier $200,000, up from last year’s goal of $155,000.

All proceeds from this year’s campout are going to support AWHK’s Scattered Sites and Life Skills programs that support youth in Kamloops.