Suspect charged after Kamloops business owner stops burglary

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A charge has been laid after the owners of a Kamloops cannabis shop held a woman for police after allegedly catching her burgling their store.

Police were called to the Dazed Cannabis store, 320 Victoria St., at about 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 for a report of a break and enter in progress.

During a bail hearing on Thursday, Crown prosecutor Bonnie MacDonald said the owner of the store got an alert on his phone about a potential break-in. MacDonald said the man checked his live cameras and saw a woman inside the store, so he and his wife drove there to confront her.

“Inside the store, they located who the Crown says is Cora Juarez,” MacDonald said. "She had two of the Dazed Cannabis backpacks and both of them were packed with stuff from the store.”

MacDonald said the owner and his wife stopped the woman from leaving. Police arrived a few minutes later.

"Nothing was actually removed from the store because the owners got there in time to stop that,” MacDonald said.

Juarez, 22, is facing one count of break and enter to commit an indictable offence. She was detained following Thursday’s bail hearing and her next appearance in Kamloops provincial court is slated for Monday.