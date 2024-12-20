Merritt's Nicola Valley Hospital ER to temporarily close over Friday night, Interior Health says

Photo: Castanet The emergency department at Merritt's Nicola Valley Hospital will be temporarily closed over Friday night.

In a statement, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, to 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.

“Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.”

IH did not provide a reason why the ER was temporarily closing.

Nicola Valley Hospital’s emergency department has seen several temporary closures due to staffing issues over the past year, most recently on Nov. 22.