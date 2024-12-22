251680
Ministry of Health confirms planning for expansion of long-term care facilities remains on hold

Long-term care plan waits

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the approval of the development of a business plan that examines long-term care needs in Kamloops — including the conditions of the 50-plus year old Ponderosa and Overlander facilities — is "on hold."

But the ministry has offered little explanation as to why the would-be planning document isn’t being green lit for funding.

In an email to Castanet Kamloops, the Ministry of Health said “business planning is on hold as we continue to assess health care needs in Kamloops and area.”

Ministry of Health public affairs officer Chiming Chow told Castanet the ministry has not denied a business plan or opted to put it on hold themselves, noting the health ministry and IH are likely still discussing the plan.

“They’re probably still negotiating because we don’t have a physical business plan on file. That’s what we’ve asked our finance department,” Chow said.

According to IH executive director of business operations Todd Mastel, the plan is on pause while the health authority waits for the ministry to give the go ahead to proceed.

“We're working with the ministry on further expansion and how we proceed with going forward,” Mastel told Castanet.

He said the business plan would look at how to best support the existing beds, expanding the number of beds and potentially expand the Ponderosa Lodge and Overlander Residential Care.

Ponderosa opened in 1979 and has 135 publicly-funded beds while Overlander, which opened in 1976, has 183 publicly-funded beds.

In its email, the ministry said it continues to work with Interior Health to assess the needs for senior’s care in Kamloops and the surrounding area, including long-term care.

“The business plans are not complete and the process of business planning for these expansion projects is on hold right now,” the Ministry of Health email said.

