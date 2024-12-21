South Kamloops urgent primary care centre expansion remains on hold — for now

Photo: Contributed

While a new urgent primary care centre is now open on Kamloops’ North Shore, an expansion of the south shore location at Royal Inland Hospital remains in limbo.

IH executive director of business operations Todd Mastel updated the Thompson Regional Hospital District board of directors on the project’s status earlier this month.

Mastel said IH continues to seek support from the Ministry of Health and hopes to have an update on the project when he next presents to the board in the spring.

The $1.5-million expansion of the 2018 facility aims to see the existing facility expand into space formerly occupied by an adjacent restaurant. The TRHD approved funding 37 per cent of the project’s cost last year — which works out to $572,000.

IH approved the expansion project in 2022, acting on space constraints in a building after having filled all staffing positions. According to the health authority, the expanded footprint would enable staff to add 30 more appointments per day on top of the 105 visits per day they were recording as of this past spring.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health says it has not committed to funding the expansion — at least not yet.

Provincial senior public affairs officer for health communications Laura Stovel told Castanet Kamloops the expansion project has not been approved by the finance department yet.

“It's in with our capital services — our finance folks — and they have this running list, and then we just sort of find out when they're put through, and then we have announcements — that kind of how it works,” Stovel said.

She also noted the fiscal year runs until the end of March 2025.

“It just means they haven't made those decisions in this fiscal year yet,” Stovel said.

In an email, the health ministry says it will continue to work “on opportunities and options for funding” but also noted that people in Kamloops and the surrounding communities can also access benefit this team-based urgent primary care model at the new clinic that opened at Northills Mall.

The new North Shore Urgent and Primary Care Centre opened for patient walk-ins and appointments 11 hours a day, seven days a week at the end of November.

IH opened the first-of-its-kind Urgent Primary Care and Learning Centre downtown six years ago in the clinical services building.