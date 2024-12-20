Man accused of causing fatal McGill Road crash will be arraigned in January

Photo: Contributed A man accused of driving without due care and attention for this November 2023 crash that claimed the life of a TRU student athlete will be in court in January.

The man accused of causing a major collision along McGill Road that killed a Thompson Rivers University student-athlete last year is slated to appear in court next month for arraignment.

Colval Shaquille Abbinett was expected to have his first appearance in Kamloops provincial court next week. Online court records, however, show that date has been postponed to Jan. 16 when Abbinett will attend court for an arraignment hearing.

Abbinett is facing one count each of driving without due care and attention and driving without reasonable consideration, offences under B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act. The 29-year-old is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a black Dodge Ram on Nov. 29, 2023, when it slammed into a Volkswagen Jetta on McGill Road near TRU.

Inside the Jetta were three members of TRU’s men’s volleyball team — Owyn McInnis, Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse. McInnis was killed while Brinnen and Waterhouse suffered serious injuries.

It was a major collision. Six vehicles were involved and 11 people were injured, seven of them sent to hospital.

Criminal charges have not been laid, but RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said that doesn’t mean questions about what led up to the crash will go unanswered.

“More details on what transpired are expected through the court process, which he has been summoned to attend,” she told Castanet Kamloops.

The penalties for the charges Abbinett is facing are typically fines of $368, to a maximum of $2,000. A driving prohibition is also on the table.

The parents of the injured and deceased, meanwhile, continue to call for an upgrade to criminal charges of dangerous driving causing death and injury, and have demanded an independent review of the file.

Shortly after public calls from the parents, the BC Prosecution Service announced they had conducted a review that determined the charges would not be upgraded.

The parents, in response, say they want to see an independent review take place.