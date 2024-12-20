New designated area for homeless encampments in Merritt

Photo: Photo/Herald file A June 2022 file photo shows a tent city erected in N'kwala Park in Merritt.

The Merritt city council has adopted changes to parks bylaw that imposes restrictions on where homeless individuals can set up temporary shelters while introducing a designated area for overnight encampments.

The updated bylaw outlines strict rules regarding shelter placement, dismantling, and removal, with enforcement measures in place for non-compliance.

Under the new bylaw, homeless individuals—referred to as "unhoused persons”—are prohibited from erecting shelters in public spaces, parks, or boulevards without express permission from the city council or its representatives.

However, an exception has been made to allow overnight temporary shelters on a city-owned lot near the city's airport, provided certain conditions are met.

Temporary shelters, defined as structures easily assembled and disassembled, such as tents, are now permitted overnight at the designated airport site.

The bylaw specifies that shelters can only be erected after 7 p.m. and must be dismantled and removed by 9 a.m. the following morning. Each shelter is limited to an area of 64 square feet and must be spaced at least 6.5 feet apart.

In addition, the bylaw requires individuals to remove all belongings, including the shelter itself, within 50 metres of the location by 9 a.m. Failure to comply may result in enforcement action, including the immediate removal and disposal of the shelter or other possessions by bylaw services officers or city contractors.

The parks bylaw is now in effect, and Bylaw Services will monitor compliance at the designated Airport site and other public areas.