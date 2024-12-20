Passenger numbers from Kamloops Airport show 4.7 per cent fewer travellers through Kamloops this past summer

Photo: KTW file photo

Third-quarter passenger numbers show flights out of Kamloops Airport were down nearly five per cent this summer compared to last.

There were 70,638 travellers passing through Fulton Field in July, August and September in 2024, compared to 74,092 over the same time period of 2023.

Year-to-date numbers were up nearly three per cent across the first nine months of 2024 compared to 2023 with 233,947 compared to 227,478 the year before.

YKA managing director Ed Ratuski attributes the third quarter reduction to a number of factors.

“The continued long-term impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty and the potential wildfire activity during the summer months that have impacted leisure travel and slowed recovery,” Ratuski said in a news release.

He also noted an ongoing lack of flight crew availability to serve regional markets, and the reduction in competing service to the Vancouver market as other contributing factors.

Ratuski described the initial numbers for the fourth quarter of 2024 as “improving.”