Investigator finds mayor breached council code, FIPPA when forwarding photos ahead of chamber speech

Photo: KTW file photo.

An investigator has determined that Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson breached council’s code of conduct and provincial privacy legislation by collecting and forwarding photographs of individuals — including a photo showing a sex act — as he prepared for a speech at a spring gala event.

In a report made public on Thursday, third-party investigator Reece Harding said the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act lays out an elected official’s responsibilities when it comes to handling personal information, including photographs.

Kamloops council's code of conduct says elected officials must comply with FIPPA.

“Local governments and their elected officials are required to adhere to certain standards when they collect, use or disclose personal information. The mayor has fallen well below those standards in these circumstances,” said Harding, a partner at Vancouver-based law firm Young, Anderson who has been retained for other code of conduct complaints.

Harding said FIPPA only allows personal information to be collected and shared under specific circumstances.

"The mayor was not authorized to collect the photographs, nor was he permitted to use or disclose them," he concluded.

The investigator recommended Hamer-Jackson write two apology letters and take “personalized mandatory training” about his responsibilities under FIPPA. If the mayor doesn’t complete training in 60 days, it’s recommended council reduce his salary by five per cent for a year.

“I stress that this measure should only be implemented as a result of the mayor’s failure to complete the recommended training,” Harding wrote, referencing the pay cut.

Hamer-Jackson's salary has already seen two temporary reductions as the result of other code of conduct investigations.

The investigator said by forwarding the photographs, the mayor may have also violated the Intimate Images Protection Act, legislation intended to stop the non-consensual distribution of intimate images. Harding said he couldn't determine that conclusively.

The report said the mayor, despite receiving multiple invitations, did not participate in the investigation.

After being asked multiple times to provide comment on the code of conduct report findings — and his alleged refusal to participate in the investigation — Hamer-Jackson said via text message that he "want[ed] to save the taxpayers' money from the investigators (lawyers) B.S.”

Complaint filed after gala

Castanet Kamloops obtained a redacted copy of Harding’s investigative report on Thursday — an investigation that cost $60,850.76, according to the City of Kamloops.

In his report, Harding said Young Anderson was retained on March 22, 2024, after a complaint was submitted by Coun. Dale Bass.

According to Harding, Bass’ complaint alleged Hamer-Jackson breached council’s code of conduct and FIPPA when he obtained and shared photos that were “inappropriate and breached the privacy of unhoused individuals” while preparing for a speech at the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce dinner gala.

Hamer-Jackson was asked to present at the event, held on March 14, 2024 — a speech he ended up giving in front of a large, projected City of Kamloops logo after announcing to attendees his slideshow had been pulled.

In the days that followed the event, current CAO Byron McCorkell told Castanet Kamloops staffers swiftly pulled the plug on the slideshow amid privacy and legal concerns after learning the mayor had forwarded a number of images, including a photo of a sex act, to the chamber.

At the time, Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he solicited photos from Howie Reimer, executive director of the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association, because he hoped to show dinner guests what was happening on city streets. Reimer said he hadn't been told by the mayor the images, one of which was taken for a police file, were intended for a public presentation.

The mayor said he forwarded the photos to the chamber before he had a chance to look at them, maintaining he would have never included inappropriate photos as part of a final presentation.

Harding said he obtained copies of emails and attachments received and forwarded by the mayor for the purpose of his investigation, finding 49 photographs were received, and 20 were forwarded.

The names of the individuals who sent photographs and received them from the mayor were redacted in the copy of the investigative report received by Castanet Kamloops.

‘Disregarded’ FIPPA obligations

Harding said all council members, including Hamer-Jackson, were provided with five training opportunities about FIPPA — including a November 2023 session attended by the mayor which specifically discussed photographs.

“Given this training, I can only conclude that he was either willfully blind to these obligations or intentionally disregarded them,” Harding said.

In his report, Harding details an interview he conducted about steps the city took for months after the chamber event to ensure the photographs in question were deleted — including delivering a letter and a demand notice to the mayor asking him to destroy the images on his city and personal devices.

According to the evidence as laid out in the report, Hamer-Jackson continually stated during this time that he was not in contravention of FIPPA or city policy, at one point emailing a screenshot of a Google search about the legality of taking photos in public spaces.

Harding said he was advised that, after the gala incident, the mayor was offered additional privacy training as per the recommendation of an investigator from the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.

“The mayor did not respond to these training offers,” the report said.

Mayor didn’t take part

In his report, Harding said Hamer-Jackson did not participate in the investigation, declining to sit for an interview or submit a written statement — although the two did exchange emails.

“On Sept. 26, 2024, the mayor also sent us an email in which he indicated that ‘culprits’ had ‘abolished’ his slideshow that he had planned to present for the gala. He indicated that he hoped I would uncover this in our investigation,” Harding wrote.

“On Sept. 27, 2024, the mayor sent me another email in which he stated that he would never present a slideshow including identifying information of people engaged in sexual activity, addiction, or struggling with mental health issues, but that the complainant would.”

Harding said it’s “irrelevant" whether these photos were used for a slideshow or not — the images were still collected and forwarded.

He said he found that seven of the 20 photos forwarded by Hamer-Jackson contained information that could identify the photo subjects, and he had no evidence to suggest the individuals consented to the use of these images.

“It is significant that the photographs contained personal information relating to individuals who appear to be facing substantial hardship and are likely already marginalized members of society,” he said.

“The statutory protections relating to their personal information should be given particular care, but instead they were ignored by the mayor. It is also significant that the photographs showed these individuals in various states of intoxication and during a sex act.”

Harding acknowledged the duty placed on elected officials by FIPPA legislation can be complicated to understand, but the mayor “should at this stage in his term have some understanding of FIPPA.”

“Ultimately, even if the mayor was not aware of the scope or specifics of FIPPA, absence of awareness of the law does not excuse its contravention,” Harding said.