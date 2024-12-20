'No questions, no speech, nothing'; Caputo reacts to Freeland's resignation, ensuing chaos

Photo: Contributed Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo

The resignation of Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland earlier this week is a defining political moment of 2024, according to Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo.

The first-term member of Parliament was in Ottawa to watch the political theatre unfold as Freeland issued her resignation hours before she was set to deliver the fall economic statement.

“Not the day that I had expected,” Caputo told Castanet Kamloops, adding that Freeland’s resignation came as a big surprise.

“But what was the bigger surprise was her letter of resignation,” Caputo said.

In her resignation letter Freeland wrote that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed her she would be removed as finance minister and offered another role.

She also noted clashing with the PM for “weeks” about the best fiscal path forward for Canada, and indicated the prime minister acting in. His own interest as opposed to those of the country.

Caputo said he felt the prime minister showed “extreme hubris” in firing Freeland on Friday and expecting her to deliver the economic statement days later.

“This is now a prime minister who's thrown four women under the bus,” he said, noting Trudeau has described himself as a feminist, but has had similar falling outs with MPs Jody Wilson, Raybould, Jane Philpott and Celina Caesar-Chavannes.

Caputo said there was a “vibe” that could be felt when he arrived at Parliament to receive the economic statement at question period, noting the prime minister was not in attendance.

“When things are going wrong on the ship, the captain is supposed to be there to give direction, and he was nowhere to be found,” he said.

“From a leadership level, and I'm not trying to be partisan in saying this, I thought that was … negligent.”

The economic statement that was eventually delivered showed Canada’s deficit is now at $62 billion, up from what Freeland had previously promised would be kept at or below $40 billion.

Caputo said the fall economic statement was supposed to be released at 4 p.m. and there would then be time for questions and speeches in the House of Commons, but that deadline came and went.

He said the Liberal House Leader walked in and dropped off the fall economic statement with very little explanation.

"She says, ‘I have the fall economic statement,’ something along those lines, and just gives it to the table officers and walks out — no questions, no speech, nothing,” Caputo said.

Caputo described the $62-billion deficit as an “earth-shattering number” that’s adding to what was already a massive debt under the current government.

He said deficits by their nature are inflationary, the pinch of which people in communities across Canada are feeling.

“When it comes to the deficits, how will it impact? I think you're just going to see more inflation,” Caputo said.