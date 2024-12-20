White Christmas in Kamloops unlikely with warm temperatures in forecast

A white Christmas does not appear to be in the cards for Kamloops this year, with Environment Canada predicting temperatures more than 10 degrees above normal.

While precipitation coming from the B.C. coast is expected to continue until the weekend, warm temperatures well above average is expected to keep snow from falling.

Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan said highs this time are typically around 0 C, with lows of about -7 C.

“So we're talking about a 10-plus degree anomaly,” he said.

“These are temperatures that are obviously not conducive to snow making down at the valley, but I would say nonetheless, there is likely to be some fairly good accumulations and tricky conditions on highway systems.”

He said this year’s warmer temperatures are not typical, but also not unheard of.

The Tournament Capital's warmest Christmas Day was in 1966, when temperatures hit a high of 12.8 C.

“This is not dramatic, but it's definitely on the warmer end of the scale,” Castellan said.

Keep snow 'on the hill'

Castanet Kamloops hit the streets to ask what people thought.

Jackie Bonn said she didn’t much care as long as she was with her friend’s and family.

“The fact that you’re getting together with friends, it doesn’t really matter if it’s green or white,” Bonn said.

“Higher up in elevations there’s still going to be snow, we’re still hoping, so we’ll still ski. We’re OK if in the valley bottom it’s green.”

Joe Ohara, who has lived in Kamloops for more than 20 years, said he’s perfectly fine with only a little snow.

“The snow on the hill, that’s good enough,” he said.

Curtis and Quaid Perrott were visiting from out of town, but said they’d prefer to have snow on Christmas Day.

“It’s the time of year to have a nice, thick blanket of snow and the Christmas lights covered in snow — that really makes Christmas,” Curtis said.

A high of 7 C and a low of 0 C is expected Tuesday on Christmas Eve, and a high of 6 C with cloudy skies is currently forecast for Christmas Day.