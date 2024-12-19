Charges anticipated after would-be thieves busted in North Kamloops shed, police say

Photo: Castanet

Mounties say two burglars were caught last weekend after breaking into a shed in a North Kamloops yard thanks to the help of a police dog.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 200-block of Alder Avenue at about 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, for a report of two people breaking into a shed.

“With the assistance of the police dog services, officers attended the area and took the suspects into custody,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

The suspects were released with a court date and conditions. Evelyn said investigators expect to recommend charges.