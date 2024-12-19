Free cross-country ski loop in City of Kamloops park open for the season

Photo: Facebook / City of Kamloops The West Highlands Park cross country ski loop has been reopened for the winter season.

A cross-country ski loop set up by the City of Kamloops in West Highlands Park has opened for the season.

The 1-kilometre trail, which first opened in 2021, is free to use.

“The trail track is set on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and is open seven days a week, provided there is sufficient snow to use it safely,” the City of Kamloops said in a social media post.

More information about the ski loop and West Highlands Park can be found on the City of Kamloops website.