Province issues RFQ to guide next steps following loss of Red Bridge to fire

Photo: Contributed Crews conduct cleanup of the Red Bridge in October.

The provincial government is moving forward with next steps to explore “transportation planning options” following the loss of the Red Bridge.

The Red Bridge was destroyed in an arson overnight back on Sept. 19 with the spans of the wooden structure falling into the water below. Cleanup of the remains of the 88-year-old structure spanning the South Thompson River has been ongoing in the Pioneer Park area.

In a news release issued Thursday, the province said a request for qualifications that was recently issued will “guide the assessment of potential options and recommendations to ensure that traffic flow, multi-modal connectivity and safety are effectively supported in the region.”

The word "rebuild" was absent from the release, but Premier David Eby pledged shortly after it burned that the Red Bridge would be reconstructed. His comments came just before the writ dropped on the provincial election campaign.

"Yes, absolutely — we're going to be replacing that bridge," Eby told Castanet on Sept. 20.

Tk'emlups, city also involved

A request for qualification is a step sometimes used in procurement as a pre-screening for potential bidders.

“The Red Bridge was an important part of Kamloops’ transportation needs,” Minister of Transportation and Transit Mike Farnworth said in the release.

“By working closely with the community, we will develop a plan that reflects their priorities and provides safer, more sustainable connections for everyone.”

In the government press release, the province said the cleanup efforts will continue through the winter months with environmental experts, and that it is working “closely” with Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc and the City of Kamloops to ensure plans reflect the community’s needs while honouring the cultural significance of the site.

Built in 1936, the Red Bridge was a narrow, load-restricted structure for passenger vehicles and pedestrians. Its lanes measured 2.7 metres wide — significantly skinnier than the standard lane width of 3.5 metres.