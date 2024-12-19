Free Radicals hockey team a Christmas Cheer Fund supporter for more than a decade

The generous people of the Tournament Capital are opening their wallets to support the Christmas Cheer Fund.
The long-running holiday campaign has endured as community organizations passed the torch to keep the fund going — and Kamloops continues to give generously.
The Free Radicals hockey club has supported Cheer since 2011, putting a call out to its membership and making contributions that now total more than $85,000. Last year, the club donated $8,000 to support Cheer. Always competitive, the Free Radicals hope to top that number this year.
“It got competitive really fast. Every year it turns into a competition to meet or beat the prior year,” said Kelly Shantz, a longtime member of the rec league team.
They are a group of men, including retirees, who play pick-up hockey. The club, formed in 1999, doesn’t do anything out of the ordinary to raise funds for Cheer, nor does it pressure its membership to support the campaign.
The players keep it alive with their enthusiasm to continue the tradition. Shantz reaches out to the group, and the donations roll in.
“I always wait to hear from the guys in the dressing room about whether this is a thing anymore. I wait to see if maybe it’s died down. But, no, everyone is into it,” Shantz said. “We’re a bunch of working, busy guys who play hockey. We just write cheques.”
The club appreciates that the Cheer Fund supports multiple local charities each year, rather than one single cause. The Free Radicals have supported the Christmas Cheer Fund through its transitions over the years, now working with the BC Interior Community Foundation to continue its legacy of support.
This year, the Christmas Cheer Fund is supporting the Centre for Seniors Information, the BGCK Journey Fund and the legacy non-profit Y Women’s Emergency Shelter.
To donate online, click here.
Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can be made in person at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St. (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday). Cash or cheque donations can also be dropped oE at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).
As of Dec. 15, this year's donors include:
|Joan Robertson
|$100
|Anonymous - Canada Helps
|$50
|Anonymous - Canada Helps
|$100
|Karl Willms
|$100
|Doug Herbert
|$55
|Trina Radford
|$100
|Natalie McNichol
|$50
|Gisela Ruckert
|$100
|Strategic Dynamics
|$100
|Anonymous - Christmas Cheer
|$216.30
|Gordon Harris & Gwen Watson
|$500
|Shirley Stans
|$100
|Linda Barr
|$100
|Tony Ehrlank
|$1,000
|Preceptor Delta Beta Sigma Phi
|$100
|Verita Van Diemen
|$500
|Anonymous - Canada Helps
|$100
|Kathy & Bob Costerton
|$200
|Vivid Orthodontics
|$2,000
|Main Street Clothing Co. Ltd. (in support of the Y Women's Emergency Shelter)
|$400
|Rachel Long
|$100
|Shannon Mitchell
|$100
|Al Bouillon
|$100
|Larry & Brenda Sill
|$100
|Libby Denbigh
|$40
|Alana Frymire
|$20
|Kamloops Krampus Parade
|$115
|Andrew Halvorsen (in support of the Y Women's Emergency Shelter)
|$100
|Diane Mikalishen
|$40
|Cora Jones
|$1,500
|Dean Kopp
|$25
|Lois Hollstedt
|$250
|Christine Cross
|$250
|Gloria Luthe
|$100
|Nathaniel Jackson
|$100
|Andrea Ciccone
|$50
|Surander Singh
|$100
|Diane Jackson
|$50
|Diane Wells
|$50
|Albert & Gaye Morrissette
|$200
|Lisa Lizzi-Davidson & Mike Davidson
|$20
|Lorna McMillan
|$75
|Twyla-Lea Jensen
|$50
|Anonymous - Christmas Cheer
|$45
|Helen Ferguson (in memory of deceased Liddy family members)
|$50
|Bryce Herman
|$100
|Rick Musgrove
|$100
|Heather Bain
|$20
|Shanna Findlay
|$100
|Vic & Sally Mowbray
|$150
|Thrive Clinical Counselling & Consulting (in honour of Jesse's Journey)
|$80
|Pat & Dave McDonald
|$100
|Tish & Eric Schweizer
|$200
|Roger & Elaine Parkes
|$75
|Anonymous - Christmas Cheer
|$20
|Dana Napier
|$20
|Richard, Diane Forde
|$100
|Phil & Cathy Holman
|$100
|Kathryn & Brian Andriashyk (in memory of Verna Wasylnka)
|$100
|D. Anne Wade
|$50
|Anonymous - Christmas Cheer
|$156
|Karen Klassen
|$250
|Philomena Churchill
|$50
|Anonymous - Christmas Cheer
|$20
|Naomi Kaufman
|$50
|Tiffany Hornbeck
|$25
|Jenifer Norwell
|$40
|Regina Bittner-Rothbart
|$100
|Denise Caldwell
|$50
|Chris Town
|$100
|Silvana Rennie
|$35
|Wayne Houston (in memory of Devon Blackmore)
|$25
|Diane Cooper & Tom Stout (in memory of our parents Tom & Gloria Stout, Muriel & Norman Cooper)
|$100
|M. Colleen Stainton
|$200
|Elaine Jephcott (in memory of Lilian Hale)
|$50
|Fratelli Foods
|$305.60
|Sharon Cooley (in memory of Ruth Cooley)
|$50
|McAllister & Howard Clothiers Ltd.
|$1,000
|Marg Montalbetti
|$500
|Arthur & Myrna Bepple
|$100
|Monica Macaulay
|$100
|Anonymous - Christmas Cheer
|$100
|Patti M. Phillips
|$20
|Anonymous - Christmas Cheer
|$5
|Diana Hauser
|$100
|Wilson M. Beck Insurance
|$250
|Anonymous
|$187.86
|Isaiah Ducharme
|$5
|Anonymous
|$20
|Jacques Lam (in memory of Clint Anderson)
|$100
|Sandra Sponaugle (in memory of Ross Millar)
|$100
|Soria & Jesse Harding
|$50
|Teri Young
|$250
|Sacred Grounds Investments Ltd.
|$400
|Chris Nagle
|$100
|Anonymous
|$61.75
|Morelli Chertkow
|$177
|Rosann Dahl
|$1,000
|Tiernan Buchan
|$50
|Lance Weisser
|$25
|Hannah Van Genne
|$20
|Anonymous - Canada Helps
|$3
|Debra McNichol
|$100
|Sonja Bryson
|$25
|Kaz Dufficy
|$200
|Marie Kabus
|$100
|Lance Weisser
|$20
|Joan Hughes
|$100
|Sharon Moore
|$100
|Lyn Lecuyer
|$25
|Ken & Marylyne House
|$100
|Gold Leaf Pastries Ltd.
|$200
|Janet & Spence Bryson
|$250
|Jaana Kastikainen
|$10
|Alan Gozda
|$250
|Tim Webber
|$20
|Brogan Fire & Safety
|$180
|Dianne Jackson
|$25
|Anonymous
|$31.05
|Joslyn Conley
|$50
|Anonymous - Canada Helps
|$100
|Jacquie Brand
|$50
|Anonymous
|$50
|Margo Middleton Waithe
|$1,000
|Lynne Totten
|$100
|Reeve Harrison
|$37
|Anonymous
|$91.40
|Lorrie Smith
|$25
|Bonnie Klohn
|$20
|Fraser Stewart
|$30
|Kathy Kendall
|$50
|Kathy Sinclair
|$50
|Margaret Patten
|$100
|Evelyn Meyer
|$120
|Carly Harding
|$50
|Fearon Blair
|$50
|Anonymous
|$40
|Anonymous - Canada Helps
|$100
|Paddy Harrington
|$50
|Sarah Palmer
|$50
|Brenda & Ian Harding
|$30
|Helen Olson
|$20
|Anonymous
|$28.75
|Ron & Susan Durant
|$100
|Edith Pletzer
|$100
|Wenda Noonan
|$50
|Cam & Aiden Murray
|$100
|IG Wealth Management (Head Office)
|$405.85
|BC Old Time Fiddlers
|$100
|TOTAL TO DATE:
|$22,131.56