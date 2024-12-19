248501
Free Radicals hockey team a Christmas Cheer Fund supporter for more than a decade

Consistent support for Cheer

Jessica Petruk - | Story: 523596

The generous people of the Tournament Capital are opening their wallets to support the Christmas Cheer Fund.

The long-running holiday campaign has endured as community organizations passed the torch to keep the fund going — and Kamloops continues to give generously.

The Free Radicals hockey club has supported Cheer since 2011, putting a call out to its membership and making contributions that now total more than $85,000. Last year, the club donated $8,000 to support Cheer. Always competitive, the Free Radicals hope to top that number this year.

“It got competitive really fast. Every year it turns into a competition to meet or beat the prior year,” said Kelly Shantz, a longtime member of the rec league team.

They are a group of men, including retirees, who play pick-up hockey. The club, formed in 1999, doesn’t do anything out of the ordinary to raise funds for Cheer, nor does it pressure its membership to support the campaign.

The players keep it alive with their enthusiasm to continue the tradition. Shantz reaches out to the group, and the donations roll in.

“I always wait to hear from the guys in the dressing room about whether this is a thing anymore. I wait to see if maybe it’s died down. But, no, everyone is into it,” Shantz said. “We’re a bunch of working, busy guys who play hockey. We just write cheques.”

The club appreciates that the Cheer Fund supports multiple local charities each year, rather than one single cause. The Free Radicals have supported the Christmas Cheer Fund through its transitions over the years, now working with the BC Interior Community Foundation to continue its legacy of support.

This year, the Christmas Cheer Fund is supporting the Centre for Seniors Information, the BGCK Journey Fund and the legacy non-profit Y Women’s Emergency Shelter.

To donate online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can be made in person at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St. (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday). Cash or cheque donations can also be dropped oE at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).

