Crowds turn out to enjoy festivities as Holiday Train rolls into Kamloops

Hundreds of people made their way to Sandman Centre on Wednesday evening to take in live music as the CPKC Holiday Train stopped in Kamloops on its seasonal trek across North America.

The festive train has brought holiday cheer and live music to a number of locations in the region, including previous stops in Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

The Kamloops Food Bank was on location accepting non-perishable donations. CPKC says it donates to the food bank at each stop and encourages attendees to make donations as well.

Attendees who spoke to Castanet said they enjoyed the festivities.

Mitch Loughlin said it was the joy the train brings to children that brought his family out to the free concert.

“Our daughter, she loves trains right now so it was really exciting to see her face as the train rolled in and all the lights on it,” he said.

Tina Schmidt said it was her second time witnessing the holiday train and was thankful it wasn’t as cold this time around.

“It’s always a lot of fun, and it’s nice to see the Food Bank supported so well,” Schmidt said.

Hugo Hernandez said his family came down to get in the festive mood and enjoy the show.

“Really gets the kids to experience Christmas in a different way. And it’s pretty cool, we’re lucky that the train gets to come through our town,” he said.

Canadian reggae fusion band Magic! has been riding the rails, performing at stops along the way with singer-songwriter Sofia Camara.

The train kept rolling down the line to perform later Wednesday night in Savona and Ashcroft, and will keep chugging west to perform in Lytton at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.