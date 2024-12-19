Virtual doctor appointments offered as stop-gap measure as North Shore UPCC continues recruitment

Photo: Castanet The new North Shore Urgent and Primary Care Centre has helped about 400 people since it opened in late November, Interior Health says.

People seeking health care at Kamloops' new North Shore Urgent and Primary Care Centre could be helped by way of a virtual physician — what Interior Health says is, for now, an interim measure to support coverage gaps as site recruitment continues.

The North Shore UPCC initially opened its doors in late November, and expanded to full operating hours on Dec. 10.

Kathy Doull, IH’s executive director for clinical operations, said the UPCC is consistently staffed by about five nurses, a number of medical office assistants, a social worker and a physiotherapist — and more health professionals are being recruited.

Doull said about six or seven physicians and nurse practitioners are signing up to work some scheduled shifts at the new site, but this doesn’t necessarily mean one of these healthcare professionals will be there in person each day.

She said the staffing process works similarly to the city’s other UPCC facility, located at Royal Inland Hospital. Physicians might work elsewhere in the community, but will then pick up shifts at the urgent care centre. Some may opt to work at the UPCC full time, while others might only work some of the time.

As recruitment is still ongoing, staffing will vary on a daily basis.

“When we're fully staffed, we'll have four medical practitioners — so two physicians and two nurse practitioners. But again, we are still recruiting into those positions,” Doull said.

“While we are recruiting, we're also making use of virtual services whenever possible to fill that gap in our physician and nurse practitioner services.”

When asked if the virtual service was a stop-gap measure or being considered as a more permanent method to help people access care, Doull said it’s too soon to say, but IH’s goal is to continue to increase coverage for in-person services.

“Right now we are using it as an interim measure to support when we have gaps in our physician or NP [nurse practitioner] coverage,” Doull said.

“I will say, though, that the direction we are going, we do have a full technology suite set up there so that we're able to provide that virtual care with a nurse supporting, and with all the things that that virtual physician or nurse practitioner needs to support caring for the client. So I can fully see that it might be something we can continue to do ongoing.”

Doull said when at its full compliment, the UPCC will have more than 30 healthcare workers operating out of the facility.

“We know from our experience with the first UPCC site that we will see increased growth as the site moves forward. And it's an absolutely beautiful site, so I think that will help us with recruitment,” she said, noting it’s a state-of-the-art facility with a good team-based care model.

“The team is very passionate about being there. So I think for anybody coming in, it would be a great place to work.”

About 400 patient visits so far

Doull said the new clinic has seen more than 400 patient visits since it opened on Nov. 26.

Since the facility moved to its full hours, it has averaged more than 30 patient visits per day — and this number is expected to grow.

“We're seeing an increased volume of clients each day, and we're getting a lot of positive feedback so far about the client experience,” Doull said.

She said she believes the new site is making a difference for Kamloops community members.

“It’s 400 patient visits at this site that either didn't have to go to the South Shore site or to try to access care somewhere else, such as the emergency room,” Doull said.

“I've heard from clients that they're very positive about having this in their community, and I think it's too early to give you exact numbers of whether or not we've seen any changes to the other sites or to emergency, but what I can say is that we've added capacity — and so there are a number of clients who've been able to access care that might have had challenges otherwise.”

She noted it’s important community members are aware that the facility, operating as a team-based care model, offers a diverse set of services.

When patients walk in, a registered nurse will assess and triage them based on the urgency of their health care need. Then, they will get help to access an appropriate and available service.

This could include an in-person or virtual visit with a physician or nurse practitioner, a physiotherapist or social worker, or other community services like a pharmacy, lab, a specialist referral or mental health and substance use programming.

The North Shore UPCC is open from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Patients can walk in during operating hours, or call for an appointment via a central phone line at 250-314-2256.

The phone line opens at 10 a.m., and callers can book an appointment at the North Shore or Columbia Street facility.