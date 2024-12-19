Controversial Valleyview housing development will have new date set to hear public submissions

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering of a proposed housing development in Valleyview along Glenwood Drive.

A controversial housing development in Valleyview is now in the hands of the provincial government, and the next date for public submissions will be set pending its approval.

At its last regular meeting of 2024, Kamloops council approved the first three readings of a zoning amendment bylaw for a project covering 2001, 2013, and 2019 Glenwood Dr., and authorized distributing a notice of intent to consider a development variance permit.

Council approved the two items by a 7-1 vote, with only Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson voting opposed.

Coun. Margot Middleton recused herself from the discussion and the vote as one of her immediate family members works for the developer, A&T Project Developments Inc.

A&T Developments is applying to rezone the three properties to allow for a higher density, 120-unit building on the site, which is located across Oriole Road from Valleyview secondary school.

The development variance permit would increase the maximum building height permitted on the lot from four to six storeys.

Members of the public have raised concerns about strain on infrastructure and an increase in safety hazards with more traffic and vehicles on the road.

The zoning amendment bylaw is being held at third reading until the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure approves the project.

A new date for public submissions on the development variance permit will be set after the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure gives its approval.

Corporate officer Maria Mazzotta said residents will have an opportunity to discuss any aspect of the variance permit, and a public notice of that meeting date will be issued.

During public inquiries related to the agenda, however, some members of the public and a representative from A&T spoke about the development.

One woman questioned the need for the building’s height, and wondered about its impact on water runoff, while another resident said he wasn’t against development, but argued it wasn’t the kind the area needed.

“The scale of development is simply not appropriate for Glenwood Drive. It disregards the needs and concerns of the surrounding community and prioritizes density over livability,” the man said.

Council also heard from A&T vice president Gary Reed, who said while the company hears the concerns of the neighbourhood, it’s never been harder to add rental housing units to the market due to high construction costs.

“Four stories sounds nice on paper, but to go from six stories to four stories pushes our construction costs up 20 per cent,” Reed said.

“What that translates into is rents that aren't viable. People aren't going to pay $3,000 a month for a two-bedroom unit that they can't afford now. So high density does solve that problem.”

Reed also noted the company sent notices to residents and “had a lot of great meetings with a lot of neighbourhood residents” who understood his point of view.

“This housing crisis is real and it's not going away,” Reed said.