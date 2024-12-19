Kamloops fraudster granted day parole after having two years tacked onto her sentence

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops fraudster who bilked her employer for more than $660,000 has been granted day parole after having more time tacked onto her sentence for another fraud in Victoria.

Katlyn Bond, 34, was sentenced last year to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000. She pocketed more than $663,000 while working as a bookkeeper for a Kamloops consulting firm Kala Geosciences between 2017 and 2018.

She was supposed to have been released from prison in July, but she had two years tacked onto her sentence after pleading guilty in June to new fraud charges out of Victoria.

In that case, she defrauded another employer of $8,000 while on bail for the Kamloops offences.

Bond was granted day parole on Monday.

Can't work with money

When she was sentenced, court heard Bond was addicted to cocaine and MDMA, which is where some of the money is believed to have gone. Her lawyer said she was using as much as an ounce of cocaine per week.

Bond told the Parole Board of Canada she began using drugs as a form of rebellion as a teenager.

She said her drug use began to escalate about 10 years ago and eventually negatively impacted her job. It increased further after she lost custody of her daughter.

On day parole, Bond hopes to live at a residential treatment facility.

While on parole, she will be required to provide extensive financial information to her parole officer and will be prohibited from working with money. She will also be prohibited from possessing any credit or debit cards without her parole officer’s permission.

In addition, Bond will be barred from possessing or consuming drugs or alcohol and required to follow a treatment plan for substance use and mental health.

Yet another sentence to serve

Once she’s done serving her federal sentence, Bond will have to begin serving a provincial sentence she received after pleading guilty to unrelated fraud charges out of Ontario.

Bond was hired by a dental office in Ontario shortly after she was fired from her job in Kamloops.

She used her role as office manager to steal more than $7,000 — money she was ordered to pay back.

Last summer, she was sentenced in Ontario to an 18-month conditional sentence order.

That clock will start ticking when time runs out on Bond’s federal sentence in 2026.