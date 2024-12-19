251510
Kamloops  

Woman taken to jail after allegedly threatening other passengers on Kamloops city bus

Passenger arrested on bus

An intoxicated woman spent some time in jail on Monday after she was arrested on a Kamloops transit bus for allegedly threatening to use a weapon on other passengers.

According to police, a number of Mounties responded just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday to a report of a passenger uttering threats on a bus.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the bus pulled over in the 400-block of Lansdowne Street.

“Officers arrested a suspect, who was also allegedly involved in a theft nearby,” she said.

“She was taken into custody, held until sober to prevent continuation, then later released.”

