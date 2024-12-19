Woman taken to jail after allegedly threatening other passengers on Kamloops city bus

Photo: Castanet

An intoxicated woman spent some time in jail on Monday after she was arrested on a Kamloops transit bus for allegedly threatening to use a weapon on other passengers.

According to police, a number of Mounties responded just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday to a report of a passenger uttering threats on a bus.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the bus pulled over in the 400-block of Lansdowne Street.

“Officers arrested a suspect, who was also allegedly involved in a theft nearby,” she said.

“She was taken into custody, held until sober to prevent continuation, then later released.”