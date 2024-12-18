Logging truck driver killed in incident near Logan Lake, forestry safety council says

Photo: Castanet / file photo A logging truck drives through Kamloops, B.C.

A logging truck driver has been fatally injured while attempting to tow a truck that spun out amid icy conditions outside Kamloops.

In a statement, the BC Forest Safety Council said this marks the second harvesting death this year. The incident happened on Monday in an area near Logan Lake.

“A log truck driver was fatally injured during an attempt to tow a log truck that had spun out on an icy road,” the BCFSC said.

The safety council said WorkSafeBC and the BC Coroners Service are investigating, and as such, information about the incident’s contributing factors are not available.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and our sympathies to all those affected by this incident,” the statement said.

BCFSC noted that winter conditions significantly increase risk for forestry operations, and hazards like reduced visibility, icy roads and cold temperatures can lead to serious incidents.

The safety council encouraged workers to ensure their company has procedures to follow when guiding vehicles that are backing up, and to take steps to prevent unexpected vehicle movement while working around or under trucks or mobile equipment.

Workers are encouraged to anticipate poor winter road conditions and to chain up early to avoid loss of traction on hills.