Stranded motorists make the most of Coquihalla Highway closure with hockey game

Madison Reeve

A group of motorists stranded on the Coquihalla Highway Tuesday night turned an unexpected delay into a fun experience in true Canadian fashion.

The highway was closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt overnight starting at 8 p.m. due to a vehicle incident. As drivers waited for the road to reopen, a bus full of passengers decided to step out onto the snow-covered roadway, armed with hockey sticks and a puck, to play a game of hockey.

Jeanine McFarlen, who was also stuck in traffic with her son, took the opportunity to stretch their legs.

“We came to a stop, and a few minutes later, a whole bunch of fellows jumped out with hockey sticks,” McFarlen said.

“They asked if my son wanted to play. He has never played hockey, and they showed him what to do. They had a great time."

McFarlen says that the group of men were from a company on a Christmas holiday.

“They also brought out speakers, and it was a whole vibe — like a party on the side of the Coquihalla,” she said.

The Coquihalla was closed for just over 12 hours.

"Grateful we made it home and grateful for all the amazing people in the world," McFarlen added.