Festive underground market promises dozens of local vendors at downtown Kamloops location

Photo: Facebook / Underground Markets Kamloops

Dozens of vendors will be taking part in a new Christmas market that will be held at an underground location this week in downtown Kamloops.

The Underground Market will take place at 340 Victoria St. on Friday, Dec. 20, from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

“Explore a one-of-a-kind underground experience filled with local treasures, unique gifts, and plenty of surprises — all right in the heart of downtown Kamloops,” organizers said on the market Facebook page.

According to organizers, attendees can expect vendors selling locally-made gifts, including baking and health and beauty products, selfies with Santa and live music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.