Police asking for help to find missing 19-year-old last seen on Kamloops' North Shore

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Holy Dunstan was last seen on the North Shore on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Kamloops police are asking for help to find a 19-year-old who was recently reported missing.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Holy Dunstan was last seen on Dec. 12, 2024, on the North Shore.

“People are concerned for Holy’s well-being and need to locate her to ensure she is safe,” Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said. “If you are Holy or have information on her whereabouts, please reach out as soon as possible.”

Police said Dunstan is known to frequent the downtown core and was recently seen near the Valleyview Drive hotel strip.

She is described as an Indigenous women, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing about 180 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a brown plaid coat and black jeans.

Anyone with information on Dunstan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.