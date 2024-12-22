TRU approves new computer networking and cybersecurity diploma, to be offered in 2025

Photo: The Canadian Press

Thompson Rivers University will soon begin offering a new diploma program in computer networking and cybersecurity after securing approval from the university’s board of governors.

The new diploma program will be hosted by the department of computing science and will “equip students with specialized technical skills to manage computer networks and protect them against cyber threats,” according to a report given to TRU’s board earlier this month.

“Practical lab sessions and cutting-edge tools will help students develop professional skills needed to pursue a career in cybersecurity,” the report continues.

The report said students will also get hands-on experience through co-op opportunities.

According to the 2023 BC Labour Market Outlook Report, there are 730 cybersecurity specialist and 4,130 computer networking and web technician job openings expected by 2033 — including both new jobs and replacements jobs as workers retire.

According to the proposal that went in front of the university’s senate and board of governors, the program has received confirmation of funding from the ministry through the BC Tech Expansion.

“So this is not a program that’s currently being funded within general operating, so we're very fortunate that we were able to realize this opportunity,” TRU provost Gillian Balfour told the board.

“Which comes with modest investments in infrastructure development to create a cyber security hacking space on campus where students can become very proficient in those skills.”

The board of governors also approved a suite of new courses that will be offered in the program.

Two faculty members and a lab technician are planned to be hired in the winter of 2024 and two more faculty members will be hired in the fall of 2025.

The diploma program will allow students to ladder into a bachelor of computing science if they chose to continue their education, or can obtain industry certification to advance their career in cybersecurity.

Student recruitment will begin in the fall of 2025 and classes will commence in September.