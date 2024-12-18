Salvation Army two-thirds of the way to $240K Kamloops fundraising goal

Photo: CTV News

With less than a week to go, the Kamloops branch of the Salvation Army says it’s more than two-thirds of the way toward its goal of $240,000 raised this holiday season.

The Sally Ann campaign kicked off a month ago.

As of Wednesday, Salvation Army Major Orest Goyak said $165,454 has been raised — nearly 70 per cent of the goal.

Last year, about $230,000 was raised in Kamloops.

Donations can be made online and at various Salvation Army kettle locations around the city until Christmas Eve.

