Kamloops council agrees to move ahead with phased-in $2M facility maintenance budget increase

Photo: Castanet

City of Kamloops staff will be putting together a plan to increase the city’s civic facilities maintenance budget by $2 million after getting council’s approval last week.

Council voted 8-1 in favour of determining an implementation plan for the boost in capital maintenance funding. Council members also voted in favour of adding a request for two new, full-time facilities staff members to the list of 2025 supplemental budget considerations.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson voted in opposition to the recommendations, saying afterwards he agreed with increasing capital maintenance funding but was opposed to hiring the additional staff.

Before the vote, Coun. Margot Middleton noted the staffing recommendation wasn’t a done deal — council was only deciding if it wanted to add the suggestion to its list of supplemental budget items to consider. She added there would be an opportunity for a more fulsome conversation on the matter when 2025 budget talks continue.

“There's going to be ample time for discussion and review and feedback,” Middleton said.

“Staff will then be able to prepare, knowing that we're going to be having questions about it, they’ll be able to go and prepare with information and answers for it.”

The recommendations came forward as the City of Kamloops completes its Civic Facilities Master Plan, which evaluates the condition of civic buildings, including fire halls, and puts forward recommendations for necessary maintenance.

Assessments found city buildings are largely well maintained and generally meet their intended purpose.

According to the city, the replacement value of its current inventory of civic facilities is estimated at $1.5 billion.

The current capital maintenance budget is set at $1.5 million — 0.10 per cent of the replacement value. However, Industry best practices for capital maintenance and improvements ranges from two to four per cent.

The $2 million phased increase will put the new total at $3.5 million. This increase is to be funded by an existing asset management reserve which was approved by the previous council in 2019. The reserve accumulates a 0.5 per cent increase in tax revenue annually.

The two staff positions recommended to council includes a facilities technologist and a building professional who would manage asset management and other capital and operating needs for civic facilities.

“This would compliment other professional resources currently in place that support the city’s numerous linear assets (water, sewer, storm and roads) and would be a resource that many other communities have in place,” reads a city report, prepared for a November committee meeting.

The report estimated if these two professionals are hired, this could result in about a 0.08 per cent increase in taxation-based funding, about $2, for 2025 and 2026.

Earlier this fall, council's committee of the whole heard a presentation on both budget requests, initially opting to turn down the proposals.

However, council members then asked if they could revisit the proposal, which led to the committee reversing its decision, giving a nod of approval to the maintenance budget increase and inviting further discussions about the proposed additional staffers.

Council is expected to review the business case for the two additional staff when the 2025 supplemental budget items come up for discussion in the coming months.