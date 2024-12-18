Sun Peaks Resort to boost patrols in area where influx of skiers have gone missing

Sun Peaks Resort says it will be adding extra ski patrols in an area where multiple skiers in recent weeks have become lost after going out of bounds — including a man who died on the mountain last week.

Kamloops Search and Rescue was most recently called out to the resort on Friday after two skiers and a snowboarder failed to meet at a pre-arranged time with friends. They were later found safe by a search party and drones.

The trio was found in the same out-of-bounds area where 68-year-old skier Tomasz Jaholkowski was found dead on Thursday.

KSAR was also called to assist in searches for missing skiers on Nov. 30 and Dec. 3. Both were found safe.

All the skiers that had to be rescued were in the West Bowl Chairlift area.

An ‘odd’ situation

With signage and ropes showing where an area is out of bounds, Aaron Macdonald, Sun Peaks Resort's chief marketing and communications officer, said it was an odd situation.

“At the end of the day, it's the responsibility of the guests to adhere to the resort policies, and it's there to keep them safe,” Macdonald said.

He said he thought it was only a select few who weren’t adhering to Sun Peaks policies, but the resort will be adding more ski patrols in the area to make sure people stay within the recreation boundary.

“Especially if we can get through the next few weeks, it'd be great just to make sure there's no incidents,” he said.

“We certainly don't want these incidents, we certainly don't want KSAR coming up here frequently, and for us, guest safety is top priority."

A new chairlift to the West Bowl area opened last month, adding new runs and replacing a T-bar that was decommissioned and removed during the 2020-21 season.

“It's too bad, it's just kind of painting this picture of it right now, and it's because it's such a great area, such a great new chair,” Macdonald said.

“I think it’s just a combination of more people coming to the resort, that area opening up, amazing terrain and people just not thinking.”

Drones caught sight of skiers

Cassidy Simpson, KSAR search manager, headed up the search for the three skiers last week. Simpson said the area had steep terrain and was heavily forested, which restricted sight lines.

KSAR was requested to the scene by RCMP just after 8 p.m., and arrived at about 10:30 p.m. with two ground teams, a K9 team and hummingbird drones.

Simpson said the resort found tracks going out of bounds into a canyon known as Schitt’s Creek. Ground teams found a newer set of tracks crossing the canyon, which the search team then followed.

The drones were the first to find the missing skiers.

“They were cold and wet and tired, and we were able to get them back out of the mountain by 6 a.m.,” Simpson said.

“They were quite happy to see us.”

A full video of the rescue taken by Hummingbird Drones and Nova is available on YouTube.

Best practices

Simpson said skiers hoping to avoid a similar fate should make sure to keep a light source on them, carry something to keep warm like a mylar blanket, and should first and foremost stay put.

“Sun Peaks ski patrol probably would have been able to catch them had they stopped when they realized they’d gotten into the first bit of trouble,” Simpson said.

He noted satellite messaging has been getting more reliable on mobile phones, but should never be relied upon.

Simpson also recommended using Adventure Smart for planning trips and recreational activities.

“This is what we do, and we're there to help people that get themselves in trouble, make a mistake,” Simpson said.

“Search and rescue is free in the province, it’ll never be a fee, and we would rather people call us and get help than worry about if it’s going to cost them money. This is just something we all believe in very firmly.”